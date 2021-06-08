Ariana Greenblatt's Parents Are Supportive of Their Rising Star Daughter

If you’re wondering about this adorable young actress that seems to be showing up in every movie or TV show you’ve been watching lately, we’re here to tell you that’s Ariana Greenblatt. The 13-year-old started her acting career when she was just 7 years old on the Disney Channel and is now truly making a name for herself in the industry.

With her new Netflix movie Awake in which she acts opposite Jane the Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez, fans are wondering more about the young actress. We have all the details below on her upcoming projects, her parents, and more!

When it comes to Ariana’s relationship with her dad, she says they text back and forth, but it’s usually only funny stuff. “Me and my dad literally either talk in emojis or gifs,” she explained in a video for J-14. “Like, depending on our mood, I’ll just send him an emoji, and he’ll respond in a full sentence, but it’s only in gifs or emojis.”

Ariana’s dad, Shon Greenblatt , acted in a number of television shows and films in the late '80s and '90s. He even had a role in the hit Disney film, Newsies. According to IMDb, his parents (Ariana’s grandparents), Kenneth D. Greenblatt and Sandra B. Greenblatt, are noted Broadway producers. Broadway works the couple produced have been Tony-nominated more than 60 times and have won more than 20 times.

Something that is pretty common in Hollywood is for kids to follow in their parents' footsteps. Willow Smith, Sosie Bacon, and Colin Hanks are just a few of the many children of famous actors to make their own way in show business. While Ariana’s dad isn’t exactly on the level of Will Smith or Tom Hanks , that isn’t to say that he hasn’t dabbled in the art.

Ariana’s mom, Soli, takes the role of being "mom" very seriously.

While it seems that Ariana’s dad, Shon, is more of a helper and mentor for Ariana with her career, Soli is ready to just be “mom.” There’s no question that Ariana loves her mom, who she says is the backbone of their family.

Article continues below advertisement

In a past Instagram post, Ariana wrote a tribute to her mom, Soli, in honor of Mother’s Day. “Happy Happy Mother's Day to all you moms out there who hold it down for your families every single day. We love and appreciate you so much, Mom,” she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

In another Instagram post, she credited her mom for being the one who makes it possible for her to believe in herself and be the best she can be. She also told J-14 that her mom is the one who is texting her to make sure she's working on school and studying instead of goofing off with friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Ariana has a role in Jon Chu’s film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights, and she credits her mom’s heritage for her ability to really connect with the film. "My whole mom's side is Puerto Rican," she told The Hollywood Reporter, "so it was really great to embrace that culture."

Source: Getty