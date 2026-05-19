'Modern Family' Siblings Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould Are Roomies IRL "It's like we're having our own little 'Modern Family' reboot." By Jennifer Farrington Published May 19 2026, 2:37 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of the hit series Modern Family watched Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould share the screen as brother and sister for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020. And while they were very close on screen as Alex and Luke, they’re apparently just as close off screen too, as in, they’re roommates in real life. Ariel actually confirmed the news to People in May 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s funny because I spend more time out here now and I rent a house with Nolan,” Ariel told the outlet, referring to splitting her time between California and Nashville. Given their TV history and, years later, the fact that they’re now living together after the series ended, many are wondering what prompted the arrangement. Here’s what we know about their living situation and how it happened.

‘Modern Family’ stars Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould are roommates as of May 2026.

Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould are bringing their Modern Family living arrangement into the real world because the two are officially roommates, People confirmed with Ariel in mid-May 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

Ariel previously lived with her ex-boyfriend Luke Benward in Nashville, but given the breakup, she’s now presumably living solo there and staying with Nolan while in California. She even bragged to the outlet that she gets to see him every day and compares their situation to their “own little Modern Family reboot.”

Article continues below advertisement

“People ask me about a Modern Family reboot, but Nolan and I are real roommates now. So it's like we're having our own little Modern Family reboot, but it's just the two of us living together. So I see him every day,” Ariel told People.

She also got into what it’s like living with Nolan, describing it as “enjoyable” and “pretty hilarious. “I'm not gonna lie, when we sit there at night and we watch, like, Temptation Island together, it's pretty hilarious. So we have thought about it,” referring to the idea of letting fans in on their day-to-day lives. “We're just like, people would find this really funny.”

Article continues below advertisement

And who knows, maybe this living arrangement could spark a new TV opportunity for the pair, or at the very least, give fans glimpses into their lives as real people and not actors pretending to be siblings.

Article continues below advertisement

Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould initially grew close while filming ‘Modern Family’.

While Ariel and Nolan appeared close on screen as siblings, the show brought them even closer as friends in real life as filming went on. Ariel was only 11 when she joined the cast, and Nolan was 10. Not only did they bond over being the youngest actors on the show, but they essentially grew up together, and their personalities apparently just clicked.

While Ariel has said she was most excited to be working with Ed O’Neill, who played Al Bundy on Married… with Children, she also became part of what would turn into a very successful series. And little did she know, she’d also gain a friendship with Nolan out of it, too. “I’m extremely close to Nolan,” Ariel told People. “He plays my little brother, and he and I are still best friends.”

Article continues below advertisement

And it wasn’t just Nolan she grew close with on set. Ariel also formed strong connections with the rest of the cast. “We really were like a real family. It was weird knowing it would just be over, and I wouldn't get to see everybody all the time anymore. It was like, ‘Wait, yeah, wait, we're not going to be together on Monday?’” she recalled, also sharing, “On the one hand, I didn't want it to end, but at the same time I was ready to start something new as an adult.”