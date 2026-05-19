Tyson Fury Reportedly Gave His Daughter a Massive Wedding Gift "I’m a big softie but if your children are happy that is the best thing, which they are." By Alisan Duran Published May 19 2026, 10:22 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Tyson Fury and wife Paris Fury reportedly spared no expense when celebrating their daughter Venezuela Fury’s wedding to Noah Price. The lavish ceremony recently made headlines thanks to its extravagant details, including a massive floral display, a surprise celebrity performance, and a reportedly jaw-dropping wedding gift.

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Venezuela, 16, married amateur boxer Noah Price during a ceremony on the Isle of Man. The couple’s wedding quickly drew attention online after reports revealed just how much Tyson and Paris allegedly spent helping the newlyweds begin their life together.

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What wedding gift did Tyson Fury give his daughter Venezuela?

According to The Sun, Tyson and Paris reportedly gifted Venezuela and Noah £5 million (about $6.7 million) following their wedding. The outlet also reported that the couple received a traditional gypsy caravan and a honeymoon package believed to be worth roughly £30,000 (around $40,000).

A source told the publication that the multimillion-pound gift was intended to “kick-start their life” together after the wedding. The insider also claimed Tyson gifted the pair a traditional wagon because of its sentimental connection to the family’s Traveler heritage. The source added that Tyson himself keeps a similar gypsy wagon outside his own home.

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“Tyson and Paris gave Venezuela and Noah a wedding gift of £5million to kick-start their life. Obviously, they were over the moon,” the source said. “Some family members thought it was a lot of money for a young couple so there were some mixed feelings — but it’s up to Tyson and Paris.”

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Venezuela Fury’s wedding reportedly included several extravagant details.

The wedding itself reportedly featured numerous over-the-top touches. According to the outlet, Venezuela wore a lace fishtail gown with a dramatic 50-foot train and paired the look with white Crocs for comfort during the long celebration.

The outlet also reported that Tyson and Paris spent approximately £40,000 (around $56,000) on the wedding dress alone. The reception allegedly included 10,000 blue hydrangeas, a massive cake, and a surprise performance from singer Peter Andre. The ceremony and celebration reportedly took place at venues near Douglas on the Isle of Man, where family and friends gathered to celebrate the newlyweds.

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Tyson Fury previously spoke about becoming emotional during the wedding.

Ahead of the ceremony, Tyson admitted the wedding would be an emotional milestone for the family. Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, the heavyweight boxing champion reportedly described himself as “a big softie” while discussing Venezuela’s marriage. “Our first born, our daughter Venezuela, getting married will be a very happy, emotional day,” he said. “I’m a big softie but if your children are happy that is the best thing, which they are.”