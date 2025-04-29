“This What Brides Do to Their Guests Now?” — Woman Leaves Wedding After Dress Code Criticism "No formal invite = no formal attire." By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 29 2025, 9:35 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @ebrown_rn

A woman traveled two hours with her husband and two kids to attend a wedding, only to be told by the bride that her dress was "inappropriate." E. Brown (@ebrown_rn) detailed her experience at the event, expressing her shock and disappointment at the way in which her family was treated upon arriving at the venue.

Brown records her video from the interior of a vehicle as she speaks directly into the camera. She's wearing a dress decorated in numerous, multi-patterned blue geometric designs. The TikToker then goes on to state that despite attending a wedding for one of her husband's friends, she isn't inside the venue.

Instead, while the festivities are going on indoors, she's instead spending that time inside her vehicle. "So I am currently sitting in my car. Because I came two hours to a wedding for one of my husband's friends."

@ebrown_rn Part 1 | Got kicked out of a wedding reception for being out of a dress code I didn’t know existed! ♬ original sound - ebrown_RN Source: TikTok | @ebrown_rn

Brown goes on to state that they didn't get to spend much time at the wedding before she was approached by the bride. However, the newly married woman wasn't walking up to the TikToker to thank her for attending. As it turns out, she took issue with what she was wearing and wasn't shy about expressing her feelings on Brown's choice of attire.

"We have been here literally like a total of 15 minutes and the bride comes up to me and tells me that my outfit is 'inappropriate' for her wedding," Brown states. "And that there was a supposed dress code, that I didn't know existed."

Brown went on to explain why she wasn't made aware of the dress code. Additionally, she questioned the ethics of making a wedding guest feel uncomfortable after they've gone out of their way to attend their ceremony. Brown must've been especially saddened by this response due to how far she traveled to go to the wedding with her husband.

"Because I never got a wedding invitation mailed to my house. It was a text message that my husband received. But in 2025 is this what brides do to their guests now? You walk up to your guests and tell them that the outfit that they're wearing is not appropriate for their wedding?"

"I didn't know that was a thing. I mean, I've been married for 11 years. So this, this is what we do to our guests? I'm kind of disappointed. And I'm really ready to go home."

In a follow-up TikTok, Brown posted a photo of herself and her husband posing in the lot outside of the venue for a picture together. Her caption attached to the clip further detailed some of the other dress code rulings for the matrimonial festivities.

Apparently, the individuals getting married weren't fond of pink ties, and they asked Brown's husband if he could take it off. It seems like he did as he isn't wearing one in the photograph. Numerous commenters who replied to her wedding stated that they didn't think there was anything wrong with their outfits.

"The outfits … My husband was also told they he shouldn’t be in pink or a pink tie and was asked to remove his tie," Brown wrote in a caption. "I am so confused. You two look perfect for a wedding," one said. Another echoed this sentiment, writing, "You two are dressed appropriately for a wedding."

However, there were some who thought that their clothing was indeed casual attire. But they still thought the bride was in the wrong. That's because Brown and her husband received a text message invitation, which didn't stipulate what they were expected to wear for the ceremony.

"This is casual attire, however the invitation was sent via text making your attire completely appropriate. Formal or semi formal weddings require a PAPER invitation, period," one TikToker remarked. Someone else wrote, "A formal wedding requires a formal invitation. If you send a text message invitation, you get text message wedding attire."

In yet another video, Brown responded to questions other commenters had about the wedding invite incident. She clarified that her and her husband were friends with the groom for "20 years," which shocked one commenter who couldn't believe the groom didn't speak up on their behalf.

She also stated that the confrontation with the bride happened after she approached the woman to congratulate her. But she didn't even get a chance to introduce herself, because the first thing the bride did was chastise her for not following the dress code. The woman went on to tell Brown that because she "came from far" she was going to "let her stay" at the venue.

The TikToker went on to say that she wasn't interested in remaining at the wedding after the bride's comments and opted to wait outside. She had her kids seated with "somebody [she] could trust," and opted to just get out of there after the "rude" commentary from the bride.