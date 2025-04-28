“I Got Matched With Someone on Uber ... Realized It Was a My Long Lost Brother” — The Ride That Changed an Uber Driver's Life "That's no coincidence." By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 28 2025, 9:30 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @voycebutler2

A chance encounter that seems like a plot point out of a heartwarming movie left an Uber driver reeling. Voyce Butler (@voycebutler2) garnered over 2.9 million views on the social media application, with tons of follow-up clips.

Voyce states at the onset of the video that he was shocked to learn the identity of a passenger he was matched with on the popular ride-sharing application. "I got matched with someone on Uber. And realized it was my brother. So I was driving Uber late one night. Just trying to make a little extra before the weekend."

The TikToker goes on to say that upon seeing the man's name, he noticed that it was nearly identical to that of his older brother. However, there was one discrepancy between how the names were spelled. But don't worry, this isn't a "Brian" or "Brieughn" type scenario.

"I get a request from someone named Jaylin, spelled J-A-Y-L-I-N. That name hit me. My older brother's name was Jaylen too, but it was spelled different. J-A-Y-L-E-N. Still, it's been over 20 years since I've seen him. He got taken by foster care when I was 7. I never knew where they took him."

Initially, Voyce says that while the name reminded me of his older brother, he brushed it off as a matter of sheer happenstance. Following this, he said that he began treating Jaylin just like he would have any other passenger.

As Voyce drove his passenger around, the man was hit with a bout of nostalgia after recognizing an area he hadn't been in for years. "It's just a coincidence. Pull up, he gets in. Beard, hoodie, glasses. A grown man now, didn't recognize him at all. We made small talk, and I started driving. About 10 minutes in, he looks out the window says, 'Man I haven't seen this part of the city since I was a kid.'"

Furthermore, the man begins to share more information about himself. "Used to live off Boone Street till foster care took me when I was 9." Voyce's mouth seemingly starts to tremble and tears form in his eyes when it starts to dawn on him that he was driving around his long-lost brother.

"That's when everything in me froze. Boone Street? That was our street," the driver thought to myself, clarifying that at this point in the video, he still hadn't broached the subject with the passenger.

However, the man continues to talk, "Then he says, 'I had this little brother who used to steal my cereal and hide under the laundry basket like I wouldn't notice.'" The specific example ended up raising alarm bells in Voyce's head. "That was me," the TikToker says before continuing. "I stared at him through the mirror and asked, 'What was your mom's name?'"

"He goes, 'Tasha,'" the Uber driver relays before describing the woman some more. "Loud. Loved purple lipstick. I swerved, then I had to pull over. I tucked around and asked, 'You still got a scar on your leg from running into a mailbox?'"

This, Voyce says, caused the man to give pause and realize what was happening during an Uber ride on one fateful day. "He blinked, then he whispered, 'Peter?' I nodded, he pulled back his hoodie, eyes full of tears, and said, 'I thought you were gone!'"

Furthermore, the man stated that he was "trying to find" his brother ever since he turned 18 years old. Voyce says that the two instantly became overwhelmed with emotion and hugged each other after years of being apart.

