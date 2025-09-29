Daughter of Boxer Tyson Fury Gets Engaged at 16th Birthday Party Venezuela is engaged to boxer Noah Price. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 29 2025, 12:58 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @tysonfury / @venezuelafuryofficial

Fans of British boxer Tyson Fury were shocked to learn that his 16-year-old daughter, Venezuela Fury, got engaged during her "Sweet 16" birthday party. The teen shared a video of her engagement ring on Instagram on Sept. 26, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Venezuela is reportedly engaged to youth boxer Noah Price. According to The Sun, he is between 16 and 23. Noah is an amateur boxer who is affiliated with Chesterfield ABC. However, a report from The New Zealand Herald listed Noah's age as 17.

Source: Instagram / @venezuelafuryofficial

Article continues below advertisement

Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter, Venezuela, is engaged.

According to People, Venezuela shared a video of the proposal on her Instagram Stories on Sept. 27 with the caption, "Engaged @7noahprice," on Sept. 26. The teenager also shared a video of a close-up of her diamond engagement ring on Instagram. She captioned the post, "We are gettin' married so happy."

Footage of the proposal was shared by the teen's mom, Paris Fury, on Instagram, and it features Noah proposing to Venezuela on the dance floor. He is sporting a red shirt with black pants, and the teenager is wearing a white mini top with a long, sheer, white skirt. Noah, who is also a boxer, got down on one knee during the proposal with the engagement ring in hand, and the two embraced following his proposal.

Article continues below advertisement

Her mother captioned the post, "Congratulations to @venezuelafuryofficial and @7noahprice on getting engaged. Both only young but when you know you know! Still in shock but very happy for you both. Me and your Dad couldn’t be prouder xxx@tysonfury."

Article continues below advertisement

Tyson Fury's daughter's boyfriend, Noah Price, is also a boxer.

Noah is reportedly a youth boxer and is a one-time East Midlands belt holder. The couple first announced their romance publicly on social media back in June.

Tyson Fury is reportedly of Romani heritage and was nicknamed "The Gypsy King." It is customary to marry young in the Romani culture, and Tyson became engaged to Paris at her 16th birthday party as well. The couple was married 3 years later, and they have six other children — Prince John James, Prince Tyson II, Valencia, Prince Adonis Amaziah, Athena, and Rico, per People.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple's home life was the basis for a TV realty show, At Home with the Furys, back in 2023 that lasted for one season. Fans left comments under the Instagram posts on both Paris's page as well as her daughter's, and folks were shocked by the engagement. "What is happening right now? This girl is 16? And her parents are 'so proud?' We’re in an alternate universe," wrote one fan.

Article continues below advertisement

"Dawg getting married at 17 is a HORRIBLE decision, you’re still a child, can’t even get a pack of cigs, and you’re making a life-changing decision," added another."This couldn’t be any more wrong! She’s a child," echoed another. "You’re a child. Wait 10 years," advised another fan.