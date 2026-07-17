'90 Day Fiancé' Star Armando Denied Visa to Travel With Sick Daughter "I miss my baby girl. I don't want to lose her." By Anna Quintana Published July 17 2026, 10:42 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

When fans first met Armando Rubio on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, he was a single dad, raising his daughter Hannah, with the help of his parents in San Felipe, Mexico. However, his longtime boyfriend, Kenny Niedermeier, made the move to his hometown; they got married in 2021, and since then, the couple has been raising Hannah together.

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However, Armando is now turning to fans of the TLC series for help, after he was denied a visa to travel to America to be with his daughter, who needed emergency medical attention. He recently shared an update on the situation, including how Hannah is doing today.

Source: Instagram

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Armando has still been unable to travel to Phoenix, Arizona, to be with his sick daughter, Hannah.

The health saga began on July 15, when Armando posted an urgent request to his Instagram followers, asking if anyone could connect him to someone at the Mexican embassy or border patrol, stating that he needed an emergency medical visa. Shortly after, he went on to update fans and revealed that his daughter, Hannah, was experiencing bleeding in the brain and that doctors sent her to Phoenix, Ariz., for more advanced care. Luckily, Armando's mother was able to travel with her.

"I noticed her face was droopy, half of her face, and her lips and stuff, and half of her body had no strength, so I immediately took her to the doctor," Armando said in the first video update. "So then [the doctor] suggested we transport her somewhere else because, unfortunately, we do live in a small town... It was undecided as a family and suggested as well that what if you know we send her to the states where there is that belief that there's better equipment, better scans, and all that, especially with something so critical with like the brain, and so we decided to do that."

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Source: Instagram

Armando's partner, Kenny, who is an American citizen, was also able to be by Hannah's side. "Hannah told me to tell you all, thank you for all the love she is receiving from all of you, she is truly touched and shocked by it all," Armando wrote alongside a photo of Kenny with Hannah in the hospital. "It means the world to all of us!"

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Unfortunately, doctors are still unable to diagnose Armando's daughter, Hannah.

In the latest update on July 16, a visibly shaken Armando went on to share that the latest MRI scan gave "no answers" and that they are continuing to run tests to try to figure out what caused Hannah's body to lose strength and movement, and the brain bleed.

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"I miss my baby girl. I don't want to lose her. Please keep bringing your thoughts and prayers," Armando said between tears. " You guys all have been angels through this and made it a little easier, even though I can't be with her. Love you all."