Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Armando Denied Visa to Travel With Sick Daughter

"I miss my baby girl. I don't want to lose her."

Anna Quintana - Author
By

Published July 17 2026, 10:42 a.m. ET

90 Day Star Armanda Shares Health Update on Daughter Hannah
Source: Instagram

When fans first met Armando Rubio on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, he was a single dad, raising his daughter Hannah, with the help of his parents in San Felipe, Mexico.

However, his longtime boyfriend, Kenny Niedermeier, made the move to his hometown; they got married in 2021, and since then, the couple has been raising Hannah together.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Armando is now turning to fans of the TLC series for help, after he was denied a visa to travel to America to be with his daughter, who needed emergency medical attention.

He recently shared an update on the situation, including how Hannah is doing today.

armando kenny day fiance
Source: Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Armando has still been unable to travel to Phoenix, Arizona, to be with his sick daughter, Hannah.

The health saga began on July 15, when Armando posted an urgent request to his Instagram followers, asking if anyone could connect him to someone at the Mexican embassy or border patrol, stating that he needed an emergency medical visa.

Shortly after, he went on to update fans and revealed that his daughter, Hannah, was experiencing bleeding in the brain and that doctors sent her to Phoenix, Ariz., for more advanced care. Luckily, Armando's mother was able to travel with her.

"I noticed her face was droopy, half of her face, and her lips and stuff, and half of her body had no strength, so I immediately took her to the doctor," Armando said in the first video update. "So then [the doctor] suggested we transport her somewhere else because, unfortunately, we do live in a small town... It was undecided as a family and suggested as well that what if you know we send her to the states where there is that belief that there's better equipment, better scans, and all that, especially with something so critical with like the brain, and so we decided to do that."

Article continues below advertisement
hannah sick day fiance
Source: Instagram

Armando's partner, Kenny, who is an American citizen, was also able to be by Hannah's side.

"Hannah told me to tell you all, thank you for all the love she is receiving from all of you, she is truly touched and shocked by it all," Armando wrote alongside a photo of Kenny with Hannah in the hospital. "It means the world to all of us!"

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, doctors are still unable to diagnose Armando's daughter, Hannah.

In the latest update on July 16, a visibly shaken Armando went on to share that the latest MRI scan gave "no answers" and that they are continuing to run tests to try to figure out what caused Hannah's body to lose strength and movement, and the brain bleed.

Article continues below advertisement

"I miss my baby girl. I don't want to lose her. Please keep bringing your thoughts and prayers," Armando said between tears. " You guys all have been angels through this and made it a little easier, even though I can't be with her. Love you all."

While 90 Day fans keep Armando and his family in their prayers, there is also a GoFundMe to help offset the medical and travel costs of Hannah's care.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Armando Says His Past Marriage Is Still “Misinterpreted” (EXCLUSIVE)

Jenny From '90 Day Fiancé' Gets Devastating Diagnosis — "I Don't Want To Be Treated Differently"

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Veah Netherton Has "Given up on Doctors" Amid Health Struggles

Latest 90 Day Fiancé News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2026 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.