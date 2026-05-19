Jenny From '90 Day Fiancé' Gets Devastating Diagnosis — "I Don't Want To Be Treated Differently" "Let's just live our lives as we have been while we can." By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 19 2026, 4:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Fans fell in love with Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh's relationship on 90 Day Fiancé, as the duo became franchise favorites. However, viewers have been voicing their concern over Jenny's well-being after some of the reality TV star's public appearances.

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In some recent interviews, Jenny's speech was noticeably slower than usual, leading to a belief that the 68-year-old had suffered a stroke. It was that incorrect assessment that led Jenny to open up about her health and reveal her condition to the public.

Source: Instagram / @jan_frmsan

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Jenny from '90 Day Fiancé' opened up about her health.

In an Instagram post featuring a photo of herself with Sumit, Jenny shared that she has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

The reality TV star wrote, "With a heavy heart, we wanted to share news with all of you guys. There was a rumor that I had a stroke, but it turned out to be ALS."

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @jan_frmsan

Jenny went on to say that she and Sumit wanted to keep the news private until they could "find some kind of solution." However, the public's inquiries, paired with an unfortunate lack of foreseeable cure, made that impossible.

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She went on to write, "Thank you so much for all the love and support. Right now, we are open to any kind of help — treatments, clinical trials, lifestyle changes, or anything that could help treat this disease or slow down its progression."

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @jan_frmsan

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What is ALS?

According to Mayo Clinic, ALS is "a nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. The disease leads to muscle weakness and other symptoms that get worse over time."

Symptoms can include arm and/or leg twitching and/or weakness, trouble swallowing, and — as fans noticed with Jenny — slurred speech. Symptoms of later-stage ALS include difficulties moving, speaking, eating, and breathing. Sadly, there is no cure at this point in time.

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Jenny's father passed away from ALS prior to her diagnosis.

As Jenny mentioned, she and Sumit are exploring all possibilities. Thankfully, her condition is progressive relatively slowly, allowing the couple time to try various treatment options. Adding more tragedy to the already sad news is the fact that Jenny's father passed away from ALS several years ago.

Source: Instagram

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Despite her diagnosis, Jenny doesn't want to get lost in ALS and lose sight of who she is. In an interview with People, the reality TV star stated, "I don't want to be treated any differently. Let's just live our lives as we have been while we can."

Fans are supportive of the beloved couple.

Naturally, Jenny's fanbase has been showering her with love and support. Her Instagram post was met with comments such as, "Jenny, you are loved around the world. You, Sumit, and your family are in my thoughts. Sending a huge hug."