Ashe from 'Temptation Island' Is an Inspiration to Their Fans

May. 11 2022, Published 4:38 p.m. ET
Whether or not any of the Season 4 couples on Temptation Island work out, fans are rooting for Ashe to get their happily ever after. Their boyfriend, Hania, continues to disappoint them and there doesn't seem to be a future where Ashe is actually happy in a relationship with Hania.
But outside of the show, Ashe has gained fans in the LGBTQ+ community because of their openness about their pronouns, which are they / them.
But why doesn't Temptation Island seem to recognize Ashe's pronouns? They are referred to as Hania's girlfriend and she / her in every instance. But on Instagram, Ashe says they are non-binary and prefers the they / them pronouns.
Although Ashe doesn't talk about this on the show, fans who have flocked to Ashe's Instagram want to know what's up.
Why aren't Ashe's pronouns on 'Temptation Island'?
No one attached to Temptation Island has come out to explain why Ashe's pronouns aren't mentioned in the show. And when a fan asked Ashe on Instagram why the show doesn't "acknowledge" their pronouns, Ashe replied, "That is a question I don't have the answer to."
But Ashe's fans who have gotten to know them on social media outside of the show refer to Ashe by their preferred pronouns.
One fan tweeted that Ashe's pronouns are they / them and urged other viewers not to ignore that. Another fan tweeted back that they didn't know about Ashe's pronouns. So fans are definitely coming together to look out for Ashe, even if Ashe isn't saying too much about it.
However, when another fan tweeted about it, Ashe responded on Twitter that they are "non-binary and autistic" and producers "knew both [and] it is a shame."
Ashe is also open about other parts of their life on Instagram.
Ashe also includes in their Instagram bio the fact that they are autistic, which is another thing Temptation Island doesn't address. Maybe the show's producers thought it best to only include aspects of the cast members' lives that have to do with their relationships.
But fans are taking notice of what isn't included about the couples, including who Ashe is as a whole.
Ashe and Hania seem doomed from the start.
While it's hard to say right now if Hania and Ashe are still together following Season 4 of Temptation Island, they don't get off to the best start. Ashe finds it easy to move on with one of the singles because of Hania's continued flirting with women, which is also something he did outside of the show as well. And Ashe starts to see the light, in a way, as they realize Hania may not ever change.
Luckily, Ashe now has tons of fans rallying behind them. They all just want Ashe to be happy and get everything they deserve. Which, according to most fans, is to be as far away from Hania as possible.
