Ashe from 'Temptation Island' Is an Inspiration to Their Fans

Whether or not any of the Season 4 couples on Temptation Island work out, fans are rooting for Ashe to get their happily ever after. Their boyfriend, Hania, continues to disappoint them and there doesn't seem to be a future where Ashe is actually happy in a relationship with Hania.

But outside of the show, Ashe has gained fans in the LGBTQ+ community because of their openness about their pronouns, which are they / them.