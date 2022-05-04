Marissa From 'Temptation Island' on Falling for Edgar and That Poem He Wrote Her (EXCLUSIVE)

Right now on the show, Marissa and Edgar are a solid couple, but what fans really want to know is if they last beyond the season. So, are Marissa and Edgar together after Temptation Island?

Edgar enters the show in a four-year relationship with girlfriend Gillian, but due to infractions on both of their parts, Edgar grows closer to Marissa. And it seems entirely possible that he and Gillian break up by the end of the season.