Is Another Temptation on 'Temptation Island' Money — Are the Couples Paid?

Imagine getting an all-expenses-paid trip to a beautiful island just to potentially cheat on your partner. Some people like to snorkel and some like to, um, fish. That's basically the premise of the reality dating (more like hating) show Temptation Island. The current version of the show is well into its fourth season in the U.S., with several international spinoffs under its belt.

And while the point of the show might be about shedding commitments, participating in it is a commitment in and of itself. Are the Temptation Island couples paid? Let's get into it.