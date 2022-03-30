'Temptation Island' Fans Can't Stop Sharing Memes Comparing Luke to Lance Bass

'Temptation Island' Fans Can't Stop Sharing Memes Comparing Luke to Lance BassBy Chrissy Bobic
Mar. 30 2022, Published 2:13 p.m. ET
Fans of Temptation Island have plenty to say about Season 4 and the couples whose relationships are at a crossroads. But one unexpected part of the season has been the fan reactions to Luke Wechselberger's undeniable resemblance to none other than NSYNC's Lance Bass. The two men look a lot alike, and it has not gone unnoticed by viewers.
Of course the memes and tweets about Luke and Lance Bass aren't important in the grand scheme of things this season. What matters most is whether or not Luke's relationship with his longtime girlfriend Iris Jardiel can handle the temptation of the sexy men and women who join them on the show.
But the memes are still too hilarious not to love.
There are a lot of memes and tweets about Luke from 'Temptation Island' and Lance Bass.
To be clear, the similarities between Luke and Lance stop at the way they look. Luke has made it clear on Temptation Island that he is unafraid to cheat on Iris if she does it first. That doesn't sound like our beloved former boy-bander.
Luke also seems to enjoy the female attention so far. But he also looks so much like Lance it's kind of ridiculous.
One fan might have said it best when they tweeted that Luke looks like a "Costco Lance Bass." In other words, he looks like the store brand version of the former boy band star.
Another viewer said that Luke is the Wish version of Lance. We wouldn't go that far, but again, the resemblance is uncanny. Maybe if Luke could croon out a few '90s love ballads for Iris, she would know he's serious about making their relationship work.
Iris and Luke's biggest issue right now is trust. And while Luke has plenty of explaining to do regarding texts to other women, he also has trust issues himself when it comes to Iris. If they stand any chance at working out by the end of the season, they'll both have to overcome that huge hurdle.
Whether you're rooting for Luke to become the man Iris wants him to be, or you're just here for the mess that is Temptation Island, it's still hard to deny that, like other fans have said, he looks like he could be Lance's little brother in another life.
But jokes aside, Luke isn't here to not be taken seriously. When one fan on Twitter wrote that they didn't believe Luke and Iris are a legitimate couple, Luke responded to remind him that there's tons of Instagram proof that he and Iris have been together for five years. Whether or not they're still together remains to be seen.
Still, it has got to hurt to see Temptation Island fans poke fun at Luke when he did agree to go on the show in the hopes of working through the issues he and Iris face.
Because whatever your feelings are regarding our resident Lance Bass lookalike, he's as capable of change as any of the other boyfriends. At least, we hope he is.
Watch Temptation Island on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on USA.