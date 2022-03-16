Some Couples from Season 3 of 'Temptation Island' Are Still Going Strong

Some Couples from Season 3 of 'Temptation Island' Are Still Going StrongBy Leila Kozma
Mar. 16 2022, Published 12:20 p.m. ET
The four couples featured on Season 3 of Temptation Island had to face significant challenges during their time on the hit reality TV show.
Kristen Ramos and Julian Allen, Chelsea Orcutt and Thomas Gipson, and Erin Smith and Corey Sobczyk all left the island together. Erica Washington and Kendal Kirkland broke up before Season 3 of Temptation Island came to an end. Where are the stars now? Who is flying solo — who is in a happy relationship?
Several couples from Season 3 of 'Temptation Island,' including Kristen Ramos and Julian Allen, are still happily together.
Perhaps one of the steadiest couples appearing on Season 3 of Temptation Island, Kristen Ramos and Julian Allen started dating more than a decade ago. They entered the island with an open mind and a sense of readiness — which paid off generously in the long run.
Kristen and Julian got engaged in Season 3 of the show. As they excitedly explained in the reunion episode airing on April 27, 2021, they have already chosen a wedding date. (It's scheduled for July 24, 2022!)
Kristen has garnered considerable popularity thanks to her cheery disposition and positive outlook. Her beau, Julian, struck a chord with Temptation Island viewers just the same. But it's their harmonious relationship that made most people obsessed.
"The fact that Kristen and Julian are both holding themselves accountable for how they’ve been in the past and how they can improve to positively impact their relationship!" tweeted @watchntalks.
Chelsea Orcutt and Thomas Gipson are going strong too.
Chelsea and Thomas obtained a considerable following during their time on Season 3 of Temptation Island too. They did receive some criticism, however. As a handful of viewers pointed out on Twitter, they didn't seem willing to work through their problems.
"Wait, Tom and Chelsea ended up together? I’m confused," tweeted @av10x11.
Their decision to leave the island together confused quite a few fans. But Chelsea and Thomas might be on a mission to prove the doubters wrong. Despite their previous arguments, they regularly post photos on Instagram in which they seem radiantly happy.
Erin Smith and Corey Sobczyk broke up after Season 3 of 'Temptation Island' wrapped.
Erin and Corey had to battle their way through a few issues, but they seemed to be optimistic about their future as a couple when they left Season 3 of Temptation Island. Things changed by the time the reunion episode came about.
As the stars revealed, they decided to end things after the show. As Erin reasoned, she didn't feel that they belonged to each other. Meanwhile, Corey was worried that he didn't meet Erin's expectations. Erin and Corey sparked reconciliation rumors in 2021. But they seem to have broken it off for good since then.
Erica Washington and Kendal Kirkland split before Season 3 of 'Temptation Island' came to an end.
Erica and Kendal were the only couple to categorically break it off during the shooting of Season 3 of Temptation Island. Unfortunately, it's uncertain where things stand in Erica's romantic life at the moment. Her Instagram is set to private, and she seems to be leading a quieter life now. Judging by an Instagram post from December 2021, Kendal is now in a happy relationship. Details about the mystery woman are hard to come by.
Season 4 of Temptation Island premieres on Wednesday, March 16, at 10 p.m. EST on USA Network.