Some Couples from Season 3 of 'Temptation Island' Are Still Going Strong

The four couples featured on Season 3 of Temptation Island had to face significant challenges during their time on the hit reality TV show.

Kristen Ramos and Julian Allen, Chelsea Orcutt and Thomas Gipson, and Erin Smith and Corey Sobczyk all left the island together. Erica Washington and Kendal Kirkland broke up before Season 3 of Temptation Island came to an end. Where are the stars now? Who is flying solo — who is in a happy relationship?