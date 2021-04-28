So, Who Stayed Together on 'Temptation Island' Season 3?

The two-part finale for Temptation Island Season 3 airs tonight, April 27, and all the burning questions we've had for weeks should be answered. The first part will show us the bonfire ceremony, which is when the couples make their final decision (they can either stay in their current relationship, leave solo, or leave with someone else — which will they choose?!). The second part is a reunion episode that shows us what went right, and what went very wrong. We love some good closure!

Since fans are mostly eager to find out which couples actually stayed together on Temptation Island this season, here's what to know ahead of time.

When you realize this ain't about to go the way you thought it was #TemptationIsland pic.twitter.com/8dptWOuYgA

"Honestly I find this genuinely upsetting. Kendall is abusive. This is so horrible," one Reddit user wrote . Another wrote, "I feel like Erica is going to let me down. I think she's in too deep."

If they do end up together, a lot of fans will probably be really disappointed. The couple has been together for two-and-a-half years, and while Erica believes that Kendal is "the one" for her, Kendal doesn't exactly feel the same way. Erica uses Temptation Island as a way to get closer to Kendal, while Kendal agreed to go on the show to potentially date other people. Yikes.

Until Season 3 of Temptation Island has wrapped up, we won't know which couples will stay together — but we do have at least one lead, thanks to Reddit. One Reddit user spotted a supposedly new "K" tattoo on Erica Washington (who's dating Kendal Kirkland), which makes people believe they're still together. As far as we know, no other leaks from the contestants have been found or shared.

Chelsea Brea and Thomas Gipson might still be together.

There's also a possibility that Chelsea Brea and Thomas Gipson are still together, only based on how friends have responded to their Temptation Island promo posts on Instagram. While the show is making us think there's basically no hope for the duo (Thomas seems to be really attracted to Sophia Perez, and the chemistry between Chelsea and Dr. Blake Eyres was palpable), maybe they made it out just fine.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

On their Instagram, their friends actually seem surprised they were even on the show. "WHAAAAT?! Y’all were on a TV SHOW!?," one of Thomas's followers wrote on Instagram, per Meaww. Another left a comment, saying, "I CAN’T BELIEVE IT I CAN’T WAIT TO WATCH YOU GUYS!" While we haven't verified these are Thomas's IRL friends, it does seem that way from the looks of it.

Meaww pointed out that Chelsea's response to this comment ("Get maried [sic] love one another, have childern [sic] love them, turn your back on all the social media BS") is very telling. She responded, "Love this" with prayer hands. She could also just be misleading everyone, or giving as vague of an answer as possible!

Article continues below advertisement