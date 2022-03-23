Madelyn "Juicy" Rusinyak Talks 'Temptation Island' Season 4 Red Flags, Cheating, and More (EXCLUSIVE)By Chrissy Bobic
Mar. 23 2022, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Every season on Temptation Island, there's at least one couple who cheats. And even if they manage to work through their issues, there are always a couple of cast members who act shady from the start. Season 4 is no different.
Distractify spoke exclusively with Season 4 single Madelyn Rusinyak, aka Juicy, who dished about who she had a suspicious eye on right from the start.
Although it's still a bit early in the season to know who cheats in Season 4 of Temptation Island, there are a few cast members who seem up to the task. With a group of gorgeous singles put on the island to literally tempt couples into straying, it's easy to see from the season premiere alone that there are a few people who might be ready to be wooed away from their partners.
Which couples on 'Temptation Island' Season 4 might cheat?
The Season 4 couples are Hania and Ash, who have been together a year and a half; college sweethearts Gillian and Edgar, who have been together for four years; Iris and Luke, who have had a tumultuous four years together; and Ashley and Lascelles, who have been together for seven years.
When Distractify spoke with Madelyn about who she saw as having red flags from the start, she called one specific cast member out. She didn't say if this cast member does actually stray or if all of the couples work out in the end, but she shared that she noticed a wandering eye right away.
"So Lascelles would say things as people would walk by and it shows you know, in the first episode," Madelyn said. "We'd be like, 'Oh, all right, OK.' And I was thinking, you know that man, he's gonna cheat."
Again, Madelyn couldn't reveal if Lascelles does in fact cheat on his longtime girlfriend Ashley in Season 4 of Temptation Island. But if there's no hope for them, one of the seemingly stronger couples of the season, the rest of us are pretty much doomed.
To be fair, Lascelles's girlfriend, Ashley, also makes an emotional connection with one of the singles in the season premiere. Maybe she and Lascelles mutually decide to leave the island with other people? Right now, that certainly seems possible.
'Temptation Island' fans think Luke is the one to look out for.
Luke and Iris came into Temptation Island with a spotty record. Iris had caught Luke texting other women before and although she took him back, trust had become a big issue for them. It didn't help matters in the season premiere when Luke told the single women that if Iris cheated on him first, he would have "free rein."
Some Temptation Island fans are sure he'll be the first to cross the line.
Other fans think Hania and Ash shouldn't even be on the show.
Ash plans to move to a new state and she and Hania are on the island to see if they can make an open relationship work. If it works out on the island, then they know they'll be able to handle a similar relationship out in the real world.
But, as one fan noted on Reddit, Hania doesn't appear to be invested in his relationship enough to try to make Ash happy once they're finished filming.
"I just don't think being around a bunch of single women perpetually in bikinis is going to make him realize he wants Ash when he's already trying to do the open relationship thing," the redditor shared in their post. "If all the time they spent together doesn't mean anything at [this] point then I don't think the show can do much for them."
Watch Temptation Island on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on USA.