Madelyn, aka Juicy, Reveals the Main Rule That 'Temptation Island' Singles Have to Follow (EXCLUSIVE)

When you think of Temptation Island, you don't exactly think of rules that cast members have to follow. But there are some guidelines, according to Season 4's Madelyn, who also goes by the name of Juicy. She's one of the singles on the island.

Distractify spoke with Madelyn in an exclusive interview in which she shared the rules she had to follow while filming and divulged whether or not the singles can hook up with each other.