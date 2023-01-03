Ashley and Briana Bring Their Moms Into Their Drama on 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' Season 2
It's no secret that Ashley Jones isn't exactly BFFs with many of her Teen Mom co-stars. And even when she made the leap from Teen Mom 2 to the all-encompassing spinoff Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, she didn't exactly click with the majority of the other moms. And now, there's more drama and even a fight between Ashley and her co-star Briana DeJesus.
Season 2 of the other spinoff, Teen Mom: Family Reunion, filmed in September 2022. And, although Ashley is part of the show that helps the moms hash out their issues, both individually and in groups, it seems like she's not ready to mend things with Briana. In the Season 2 trailer, even their moms get into it with each other. So what is going on?
Briana and Ashley get into a fight on 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' Season 2.
Ashley was a big part of the drama that ensued during the filming for Season 1 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion. She didn't get along with Briana or Jade Cline. They appeared to bury the hatchet through some heavy talks, but Ashley proved on The Next Chapter that she just hasn't been able to get close to the other moms in the franchise.
Now, according to reports and even the season trailer, we see more animosity fly between Briana and Ashley and their moms in Season 2 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion.
Jade Cline shared with Page Six during a virtual press junket that there were multiple incidents that created "a domino effect," which led to the fight we see between Ashley and Briana's mothers in the season trailer.
While neither of the Teen Mom stars have explained yet what happened between them or their own mothers during filming, Briana's mom, Roxanne DeJesus, tells Ashley's mom, Tasheila "Tea" Chapple, in the trailer that Ashley is "a bully." To this, Tea replies, "I'm coming for your motherf--king ass."
This likely has to do with the issues between Ashley and Briana from Season 1 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion that apparently never really went away. At that time, Ashley took issue with the fact that Briabna shared alleged details about filming with her Instagram followers, some of which included Ashley's rental property, which Briana said on social media, was paid for by MTV.
Ashley tweeted that MTV didn't, in fact, pay for her temporary home, and then she made a comment about MTV paying for a new place for Briana and her own family, and explained the network would have had to pay for Briana to live somewhere if it did in fact pay for Ashley's home.
After that, Briana went on Instagram again. She wrote, "I don't hide from the crew when it's time to film a true story."
So by the time the moms saw each other during Season 1 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, the drama was already there. And apparently, things are worse than ever. Now, there are reports that the altercation between the sets of moms resulted in the four of them being asked to leave during filming.
There are rumors about Ashley leaving the 'Teen Mom' franchise.
Even before the trailer for Season 2 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion dropped, there were rumors about Ashley quitting the Teen Mom franchise. She didn't go on a girls' trip during Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and she seemed to keep the other moms at an arm's length up until and after Cheyenne Floyd told her she thought it best if Ashley didn't attend her wedding.
Ashley hasn't announced plans to officially leave Teen Mom. But it doesn't look like she's having an easy go at making friends with the other young parents.
Watch Teen Mom: Family Reunion on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.