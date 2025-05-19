Danity Kane's Aubrey O'Day Has a Net Worth That's Definitely Worth Singing About Aubrey O'Day always knew she was a star. By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 19 2025, 9:37 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Not all reality television shows were created equal, which is why MTV's Making the Band was such a strange and wild success. The show ran for 12 seasons but was divided into three iterations. O-Town became the first group. After that, Sean "Diddy" Combs took over, becoming a producer and mentor for the next generation of groups.

One of the best acts born from the series was Danity Kane, which was formed in the third version of the show. Over the course of three seasons, Diddy was determined to put together a successful girl group after the failure of Season 2's Da Band. After a multi-city search and grueling audition process, Diddy chose Aubrey O'Day, Wanita "D. Woods" Woodgett, Shannon Bex, Dawn Richard, and Aundrea Fimbres. The standout was always Aubrey, who still performs. Let's take a look at her net worth.

Details on Aubrey O'Day's net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Aubrey has $4 million to her name, which comes from decades of work. The precocious child star first fell in love with the stage at the age of 5. "I lived on the stage, and even at 6, slept behind the seats of the theatre," said Aubrey in her Model Mayhem bio. The moment Aubrey realized she was meant to entertain actually came when she was four while watching The Nutcracker. "I'm sad that I'm sitting here and not up on stage," she told her mom.

"I never really went to school — I was in and out of auditioning," Aubrey told Blender in 2005. After she was discovered on Making the Band, Aubrey quickly became the breakout star of Danity Kane. Former Backstreet Boys and ‘N Sync manager Johnny Wright let the outlet know that he and Diddy knew Aubrey had something from the moment she auditioned. "There’s something about her eyes — she’s almost hypnotic," Johnny said.

While still in the group, Aubrey had a few side hustles that included some sexy magazine photoshoots. That didn't work for Diddy, who told the young singer that she was stealing the spotlight from her fellow Danity Kane members. Her time in the group ended when the music mogul fired Aubrey in 2008. "I would rather be hated every d--n day of my life for being real than loved for being something I'm not," Aubrey later told MTV's Sway.

After her time in Danity Kane ended, Aubrey returned to the stage in a production of Hairspray where she played Amber Von Tussle on Broadway. She bounced around to a few more shows before embarking on a solo career that coincided with the premiere of her own reality show: All About Aubrey. The show ran on Oxygen and was not picked up for a second season. Speaking of reality television, Aubrey finished third on Season 5 of The Celebrity Apprentice.