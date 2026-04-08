Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott Knew Each Other for Years Before Dating The two have known each other for years, but only started dating recently. By Joseph Allen Published April 8 2026, 10:32 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The news that Aubrey Plaza is having a baby with Christopher Abbott was exciting, especially following what had been a tremendously hard few years for the actress. Many were surprised by the news, though, in part because they didn't know that the two actors were in a relationship.

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Following the news that they're having a child together, many want to better understand their relationship timeline. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

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What is Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott's full relationship timeline?

Aubrey and Christopher seem to have first met when they worked together on the 2020 movie Black Bear. They also starred in an off-Broadway revival of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea together in 2023, suggesting that they have had a working relationship for some time. During this period, Aubrey was married to Jeff Baena, who died in January of 2025 of a stroke. Following the news of his death, we also learned that he and Aubrey had been separated for four months.

2025: Rumors of a romantic connection.

The first rumors linking Christopher and Aubrey didn't drop until July of 2025, when the gossip account Deuxmoi suggested that the two of them had been spotted together. In November of 2025, the two were photographed together at a Knicks game, and in February of 2026, he accompanied her to events as part of Paris Fashion Week. They never officially announced their relationship, but it's clear the two have been together for at least six months.

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The two are now expecting a baby together.

Although they haven't been together long, a rep for Aubrey confirmed that the two were now expecting a child together. A source told People that the news was a "beautiful surprise." While the details of Aubrey's personal life are not as open as some celebrities', it seems like she's trying to move forward in the wake of an unimaginable and shocking tragedy.

Aubrey Plaza is expecting her first child with partner Christopher Abbott, People reports. pic.twitter.com/LxJ6IZqCCB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 8, 2026 Source: X/@PopCrave

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We don't know why she and Jeff separated, but the medical examiner's report confirmed that she moved out in September of 2024, months before Jeff's death. In an interview with Amy Poehler, her former Parks & Recreation co-star, Aubrey said that she was still dealing with the grief, even as she was also trying to continue living her life in the wake of it.

“Overall, I’m here, and I’m functioning, and I feel grateful to be moving through the world,” Aubrey said at the time. “I think, like, I’m okay, but it’s a daily struggle, obviously." Neither Aubrey nor Christopher is particularly public, so it seems fair to say that we won't learn much about their relationship other than what we see when the two of them appear together in public.