Aurora Culpo Is Engaged— Who Is the 'Barely Filtered' Star's Fiancé?

Barely Filtered podcast host Aurora Culpo is engaged! The former star from The Culpo Sisters shared the news on Instagram on Oct. 1, 2025, along with several pictures of the proposal. Aurora and her fiancé, Zac, announced they were an item back in March, per E! News.

Aurora and her sisters, Olivia Culpo and Sophia Culpo, rose to fame after starring together in the TLC reality TV series, The Culpo Sisters. Olivia was Miss Universe back in 2012 and also worked as a model and actor. Her social media interactions with her sisters were the catalyst for their reality TV show. Aurora previously dated Paul Bernon, the ex of former The Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel, before meeting Zac.

Aurora Culpo got engaged in Paris.

Aurora announced her engagement on Instagram with a post featuring pictures of Zac's proposal along wth the caption, "Said YES in The city of love!!" The first picture showed Zac down on one knee with a ring in hand, while another shot focused on the couple drinking champagne from a boat on the River Seine, as well as a close-up shot of her diamond engagement ring. The couple is also pictured in several shots with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop.

Fans of the former reality TV star congratulated her in the comment section. One fan replied, "OMG!!! I’m sooo happy for you!!! I’m crying!!!" Olivia wrote a simple, “AHHHHHHHHH!!!” "You deserve your happy ending, Aurora," added another. Zac's mother also weighed in and wrote, "Dad and I are so very happy for you, Zac! And Aurora, we are over the moon to have you as our daughter in love." Awww!

All about Aurora's ex husband and their kids.

Aurora is divorced from Survivor alum Michael "Mikey" Bortone, and the former couple shares two young children — a daughter, Soleil, and a son, Remi. Aurora told People back in 2024 that co-parenting with her ex can sometimes bring challenges. "There's always this unspoken tit-for-tat of who's doing more," she said. "We get into good grooves of cheering each other on, but sometimes we can get into a pattern of waiting for the other person to mess something up so we can be like, 'Caught you.'"

"I think it's just such a balancing act. You want to always be doing the best job that you can, and it's not a competition. Sometimes if you're not careful, you can slip into that competitive mode with the co-parent," she added. "And that's just never helpful or productive." The former couple seems to get along well, and Aurora even shared a video of her ex-husband and Zac bonding with their kids at the beach in August.

Text over the post read, "Just a girl watching her ex-husband and her boyfriend bond while the kids live their best lives. No notes." She also captioned the post, "I’ll just be over here."