Why Did Dann Florek Leave 'Law & Order: SVU?' Inside the Details of His Exit Fans got an heartbreaking update on Captain Cragen in Season 27. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 2 2025, 10:10 a.m. ET

There haven't been many television shows that have been on the air for 20 years or more, but Law & Order: SVU continues to defy the odds. As the first spin-off of the original Law & Order, SVU has continued to keep fans entertained for decades now — but an original character just said goodbye in a heartbreaking exit.

Dann Florek, who fans of the show know best as Captain Donald Cragen, officially left the series after originating the role in 1999. But why did he leave the show, and what happened after? Let’s uncover the details.

Why did Dann Florek leave ‘Law & Order: SVU?’

In Season 15, Episode 11, Dann Florek’s character, Captain Cragen, announced that he was officially retiring to travel the world with his girlfriend, per NBC. “I’m leaving. This is my last call,” Capt. Cragen said at the time. “Eileen has two tickets for a six-month cruise, and I have enough accrued leave to take me through my mandatory retirement date. If I stay, I might make less than if I leave.”

The long-time leader of the SVU crew added, "I'm proud of my time here. And I'm honored and grateful to work with the finest unit of detectives I've ever known." Although gone from SVU, Capt. Cragen returned to the Law & Order universe in a 2024 episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

There was a recent update on Capt. Cragen that left many long-time fans heartbroken.

During the Season 27 premiere of Law & Order: SVU, which aired on Sept. 25, 2025, it was revealed that Capt. Cragen had died, and the remaining cast of the show paid tribute, according to USA Today. The character’s memorial was held at a local New York City bar, as many of his former colleagues honored him, including Brian Cassidy, George Huang, and, of course, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler.

"Everything I know about being a captain, I learned from him," Benson said, as the character stepped into Cragen’s role upon his retirement.

Upon leaving the show, Dann Florek spoke about passing the baton to Mariska Hargitay.

In an exclusive January 2024 interview with People, Dann shared how it felt to say goodbye to the role and usher in a new captain. “It's a beautiful passing of the baton,” the actor said of Mariska taking over.

“Some people have been telling me I'm like the OG of the show,” he said. “But having been there from the very beginning? When I started SVU, a lot of people said is there room for two Law & Orders? Well, we made it past that. Then I said, ‘I hope we can make five [years].’ Then I made 15 [years] and here we are for 25. It's crazy but good. Crazy because it should be.”

