'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane' Stars Dish on the Future of the Show (EXCLUSIVE)
Even if you don't follow NASCAR, the USA reality show Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane is plenty intriguing. The series follows Austin Dillon, his wife Whitney, and their friends and family in everyday life. Of course there is some racing mixed in there, but that's to be expected. And fans are already wondering if there will be a Season 2 of Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.
Distractify spoke exclusively with Austin's co-stars and real life best friends Paul and Mariel Swan about the show's future and what their lives have been like since the show started. Paul is part of Austin's pit crew and he and his wife have also welcomed cameras into their lives for the first time thanks to the USA show.
So, will there be a Season 2 of 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane'?
Although USA has yet to announce an official renewal for Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane, Paul shared that there are "talks" about a second season already — and the good news for fans is that he and Mariel are down to come back for Season 2. Provided, of course, that there is a second season.
"We don't know anything for sure yet," Paul shared. "We're kind of in talks with our producers and stuff and trying to navigate those waters right now."
But, he added, "everybody really wants it." According to Paul, there's a good chance that we're getting a Season 2. Everyone is just waiting for confirmation.
Paul and Mariel also shared with us how intense it was filming a reality show that showed them both at such a vulnerable stage in their lives. Mariel gives birth to their daughter, Bella, in the Season 1 finale and the experience was especially different for her, since she was surrounded by cameras during such a monumental moment.
Mariel said that, even though it was a vulnerable time for her since she gave birth with cameras nearby, "to be able to share that with the viewers [is] something special."
All that being said, Paul and Mariel have had a blast filming a TV show with their best friends and going through the growing pains together.
Paul and Mariel Swan aren't interested in their own show right now.
Fans of Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane have taken a special liking to Paul and Mariel as the best friends of the NASCAR star and his wife. Naturally, there are questions about whether or not the pair would be down for a spinoff in the future. But for now, they're happy where they are.
Paul told Distractify that he and Mariel are just enjoying filming with their best friends right now, and you can't be mad at that.
Like we said, they are all real life best friends. Why mess with a good thing when you get paid to hang out and live your life with your besties by your side?
But Paul did joke about Mariel being perfect for a Real Housewives show. And Mariel pointed out that Paul would be great in a show like The Challenge, and he agreed.
So even if they plan to stay put on their current show, maybe we'll see Paul prove just how much of a competitor he is on another reality show at some point in the future.
Until then, though, as long as there's a second season of Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane, Paul and Mariel are here for it.
Watch Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane on Thursdays at 9 and 9:30 p.m. EST on USA.