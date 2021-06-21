Austin McBroom Challenges KSI to a Match After Announcing "Battle of the Platforms 2"

Ace Family vlogger Austin McBroom took the big win during the match, beating TikToker Bryce Hall in three rounds. But now Austin is looking to step back in the ring — this time, against KSI .

Influencers aren't quite done beating each other up just yet. YouTubers and TikTokers alike have begun facing off in the ring in exhibition boxing matches, and some — like both Jake and Logan Paul — have decided to try their hand at going pro.

KSI and Austin McBroom look to enter the ring together.

It's been years since KSI has been in the ring; he has two (winning) matches against Logan Paul. But he talked a big game following the TikTokers vs. YouTubers fight. “I would beat every single person on that card,” he said in a YouTube video following the match. “Including Austin, including Gib.” He claimed to be on a "different level" than those who competed in the fight and said he would set his sights higher.

"I'm not saying I need to or I'm going to," KSI continued. "I want to fight Jake, and I feel Jake would beat everyone on that card." Jake has been asking KSI to fight him in the ring since his brother lost to the creator, but KSI has yet to step up to a match. That being said, Austin heard KSI's smack talk and decided to challenge the rapper to a fight of their own. "I'm ready whenever you are!" Austin commented. "Great warm-up," KSI replied. "I'm ready."

But it looks like it'll be a bit before we see KSI get back in the ring. He's said for years that he wanted to focus on his music before he put on his boxing gloves again, and he reiterated that in his video. "I need to finish the music before anything happens boxing-wise, but I'm training," KSI promised, saying he'll reenter the ring "when the time is right." Jake, on the other hand, is still waiting for that official challenge from KSI and called him out on Twitter.

"LOL. KSI immediately jumping at the opportunity to fight Austin," he tweeted two days after KSI's video. "I guess 'music tours' and 'COVID' were only in the way of him fighting me." It's possible we'll see the rapper face off against both Austin and Jake in the near future.