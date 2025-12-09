Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Ava Raine and Her Girlfriend, Tatyanna Dumas, Have a Vlog Series The couple made their red carpet debut at the London premiere for The Rock's movie, 'The Smashing Machine.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 9 2025, 12:01 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@tayanna_dumas

While most people know who actor and wrestling powerhouse Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is, many also know his wrestling lineage runs deep. He comes from a long line of wrestlers, including his late father, Rocky Johnson. However, as Dwayne has become a star on his own, younger generations within his family have followed suit.

The Moana star's daughter, Ava Raine, born Simone Alexandra Garcia Johnson, is one of his children who took his lead in the ring. After finding success as an in-ring performer and a member of the WWE NXT stable group, The Schism, Ava became the youngest-ever General Manager of the NXT brand. The wrestling diva is also open about aspects of her personal life, including her love life. So, who is Ava dating? Here's the scoop.

Who is Ava Raine dating?

Ava has gotten more comfortable sharing her love story with fellow wrestler and NXT member, Tatyanna Dumas. It's unclear when the couple started dating, but they've been inseparable ever since they went Instagram official in October 2025. At the time, Ava posted an Instagram carousel of her, her girlfriend, and her dad posing at The Smashing Machine premiere. Tatyanna also snapped photos and videos from the night, including her being nervous to meet the WWE phenom for the first time.

After going Instagram official, Ava also shared that her and her girlfriend's partnership is personal and professional. She tagged their podcast, Big Ups, where they discuss trending and relationship topics with their fans. Additionally, Ava and Tatyanna posted Instagram tributes to each other, which were filled with multiple PDA-filled moments. "From day one..to everything time can’t erase," they wrote underneath the reel.

Who is Ava Raine's girlfriend, Tatyanna Dumas?

As Ava and Tatyanna's podcast suggests, though they come from different backgrounds, their passion for wrestling ultimately brought them together. Born and raised in Australia, Tatyanna is a former professional basketball player and model who retired from basketball before entering the U.S. After leaving the league, she also competed on athletic shows like Australia’s Gladiator and Ninja Warrior programs before finding her way into the WWE. Tatyanna opened up about how joining the wrestling conglomerate changed her life for the better.

"I left it all...," she captioned an Instagram video about her leaving basketball for wrestling. "For a dream. For a moment. For a chance. One chapter ends, and I begin writing the next. Louder, bolder, mine." "If you know me, you know it’s always been about legacy.And now.. I step into the world of @wwe," the post continued. "This is bigger than me. And there is a story to be told."