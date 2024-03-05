Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Dany Garcia Shares Advice She Gave Daughter Before Her Wrestling Debut (EXCLUSIVE) "Her foray into wrestling has not been on the back of her father." By Anna Quintana Mar. 5 2024, Published 9:26 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images for The 2024 MAKERS Conference

If there is one woman who knows how to succeed in male-dominated spaces, it's Dany Garcia. The film producer and CEO is the architect behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's career and the guiding force behind his decision to acquire the XFL (now the UFL) in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

At MAKERS 2024, a community focused on accelerating equity for women in the workplace, Dany — who led a conversation on male allyship — spoke exclusively with Distractify about her inspiring career, not seeking validation, and the advice she gave her daughter before her wrestling debut.

Dany Garcia's advice for women in male-dominated spaces: "Don't seek validation."

Source: Getty Images for The 2024 MAKERS Conference

Before her conversation with TV personality Cari Champion at the 2024 MAKERS Conference, Dany spoke to Distractify about male allyship, and how women, including herself, have to call out their male colleagues to see situations differently, especially when it comes to how women are treated in the workplace.

Article continues below advertisement

"I have such a great many colleagues that I have counseled through and called out... what I've found is that the biggest challenge is for them to open their aperture and to see a situation differently," she told Distractify. "So I actually try not to get too philosophical away, or rather give them action items." She continued, "I also share that with my eyes. I'm like, 'Look, when we go into this meeting room, you only have to do 10 percent of the work. I'm going to have to do 50 percent of the work to get across my idea that you could get across with 10 percent' and as soon as I share that with them, their eyes open."

For Dany, this also means walking into male-dominated spaces extremely prepared and not seeking validation. "You're just walking into the room with other bodies, right? And if you're not seeking validation from men in have anything to hook into," she added. "You defuse the patriarchy like that, so those techniques help me tremendously."

Article continues below advertisement

Dany shared similar advice ahead of her daughter's wrestling career.

Dany shares daughter Simone Garcia Johnson with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and in 2022, she made her NXT wrestling debut as Ava Raine. So, what advice did Dany give her daughter who was entering professional wrestling, one of the most male-dominated spaces in entertainment?