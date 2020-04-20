Hackers Post Graphic Content on Avani Gregg's TikTok and Twitter

Naturally, Avani was horrified to learn that her information had been compromised, but what’s even scarier is the means by which these individuals took control.

Social media star Avani Gregg had a rough weekend. On April 18, the 17-year-old’s TikTok and Twitter accounts were hacked , leading millions of fans to unwittingly see some pretty disturbing content on her pages.

Avani’s TikTok and Twitter were hacked using her phone number.

In an Instagram Live video filmed after the fact, the teen recalled how she felt throughout the entire ordeal. "I didn’t even know I was hacked," Avani told followers.

"All I knew was that I was trying to text my mom that I made it to where my manager was at and I couldn’t text her ‘cause my number, once they hacked it, my whole number was hacked. Like my number was deleted off my phone," she explained. "So I couldn’t text anyone. I literally couldn’t do anything."

Avani added that her main concern "wasn’t even the fact that [the hackers] were still in my Twitter and stuff, just the fact that they were in my phone." The content shared by the hackers included typical spam like asking users to follow a certain Instagram account for a follow back. One message read: "new vid out guys <3 go like and spam up the comments with 'Free Samy.' ill follow a few who do. reply when done."

But the takeover also included some highly graphic videos showing people being executed with machine guns, plus other extremely bloody and frightening images. At one point, the hackers posted a link to a YouTube clip highlighting other celebrities who had been hacked in the past, like Jessica Alba. Once Avani regained control of her pages, she tweeted, "I’m back & I’m so sorry." The influencer also noted: "i got 17mil [followers] and 1 billion likes on tiktok and i cant even enjoy that [right now]." Here’s hoping the brunette beauty never has her privacy invaded like that again.