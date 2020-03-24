Hype House's Avani Gregg Is Social Distancing From Her Boyfriend at the Moment

TikTok’s most famous band of misfits, known collectively as the Hype House, is made up of 16 teenagers — so naturally, hormones run rampant among the group of L.A.-based Gen Zers.

Over the last few months, there’s been more and more dating within the posse, but what’s the deal with content creator Avani Gregg’s love life? It turns out the brunette beauty followed in her Hype House gal pals’ footsteps and coupled up late last year.