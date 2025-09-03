‘Bachelorette’ Star Joelle Fletcher Reveals Pregnancy and Due Date in Social Media Post JoJo Fletcher met Jordan Rodgers during the 12th season of ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’ back in 2016. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 3 2025, 5:17 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The success rate of reality TV couples isn’t the best, but there are definitely some couples who manage to avoid the curse and build strong relationships. Former Bachelorette star Joelle Fletcher is one who continues to have a positive post-reality TV experience — and she just announced that she and husband Jordan Rodgers are expecting their first child, and revealed the due date.

JoJo Fletcher met Jordan Rodgers during the 12th season of ABC’s The Bachelorette back in 2016 and the couple ended their journey on the show by getting engaged. In 2022, the two officially married six years later.

JoJo Fletcher reveals pregnancy and due date in a social media post.

Taking to Instagram, JoJo posted a video reveal of her pregnancy with husband Jordan, as the two frolicked on a sunset beach. Dressed all in white, the video showed the couple all smiles and Jordan kissing JoJo's small baby bump. "We love you so much already, our sweet rainbow baby. 🌈🕊️Baby Rodgers coming January 2026," JoJo captioned the video.

In the comments of the baby announcement, Jordan offered sweet words for his wife. "Love you so much," he wrote. "You have been such a rockstar through the ups and downs of this journey. Your strength, resilience and positive attitude are an inspiration. Can't wait to see you as a Mom 🥹 falling more in love with you every single day!"

Per Entertainment Weekly, the couple initially had plans to start their family earlier, but circumstances got in the way. "We were supposed to get married in 2020 and then we were going to wait a year or two before having kids," JoJo said. "Now that we've had the couple of years, I think the conversation of starting to plan our family is at the forefront of our lives.”

As the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary, JoJo gushed about married life.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in April 2022, JoJo heaped praise on Jordan. “There's just a much, much deeper bond, a deeper [level] of security and respect," she said at the time. "So I feel like there's just something that happens that's hard to put words to, but there's this very deep, love, respect, and security that you have once you get married and start planning for your future."

JoJo also shared that one of the secrets to the couple’s success is their common interests. "We thankfully have a lot of the same hobbies. We love to do just the mundane, dumb things around, like running errands, getting groceries. We always do everything together, because we enjoy spending time together," she told the outlet.

