'Bachelorette' Fans Still Can't Get Enough of Luggage Handler Trent in the Franchise Trent, nicknamed the luggage guy on 'The Bachelorette,' is shown in a Season 20 episode waiting for the call to grab an eliminated contestant's bag. Who is he? By Chrissy Bobic Jul. 25 2023, Updated 6:52 a.m. ET Source: ABC

You may not always stick around at the end of an episode of The Bachelorette for the end credits scenes, but sometimes, the effort is totally worth it. Like in the Season 20 episode from July 24, when a man by the name of Trent is seen dramatically preparing to take away the luggage of an eliminated contestant from a two-on-one date.

But after the episode aired, some Bachelorette fans wanted to know who Trent is and why he seems to be important enough to get a personal call from host Jesse Palmer. Other fans, however, recognized Trent from The Bachelor, because it turns out, this isn't his first rodeo in the franchise.

Source: ABC

Who is 'The Bachelorette' luggage guy Trent?

Trent, the unofficial "luggage guy" from The Bachelor franchise, is actually a blogger from Barstool Sports. His Instagram handle is even BarstoolTrent. He also regularly participates in videos on the Barstool Fore Play golf YouTube channel. Because of his minor celebrity, and penchant for playing in golf tournaments, Trent has rubbed elbows with celebrities like Paris Hilton, so he's kind of a big deal outside of The Bachelor franchise.

But no, Trent isn't actually part of The Bachelorette or The Bachelor as a producer or luggage handler of some kind. Though he did appear in the franchise before Charity Lawson's season of The Bachelorette. So even if he's a new face for some, others know who he is. And chances are, Trent could very well pop up again in the future.

In The Bachelorette episode in question, as the credits roll, we see a shot of a man — Trent — in a hotel room. He gets dressed, ties his shows, and puts on his glasses before he paces the room as he waits for a phone call on a pretty fancy telephone. When it rings, Jesse urgently informs Trent that there will be no luggage pull and that Charity didn't send anyone home on her two-on-one date. It's a whole thing, but Trent proves he is the luggage guy.

Barstool Sports blogger Trent was in 'The Bachelor' franchise before.

It all started with a tweet. Trent tweeted that he wanted to be the "luggage guy" on The Bachelor and in 2020, it happened. He shared in another tweet at that time that "dreams really do come true" with a video from his stint as the luggage guy in Season 24 of The Bachelor. Trent isn't an ABC employee or Bachelor producer by any means, though he has become familiar to some..

THE TRIUMPHANT RETURN OF TRENT THE LUGGAGE GUY #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/iYuY7CAmHO — Bachelor Tea Spill (@bachteaspill) July 25, 2023

It has become something of a gimmick to see Trent pop up to grab a cast member's luggage, as is customary during dates where an eliminated contestant isn't permitted to return to the hotel for their belongings. Yes, it's all very dramatic. But this is The Bachelor franchise we're talking about here.