Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Getty Images Regret Is the Overarching Theme Behind the Meaning of Steve Lacy's "Bad Habit" By Tatayana Yomary Feb. 6 2023, Published 12:59 p.m. ET

Before tuning in to the 2023 Grammy Awards, some folks were not familiar with the name Steve Lacy. However, that quickly changed as the 24-year-old not only dazzled fellow musicians and the world with his performance of the hit song “Bad Habit,” but he also took home a gramophone trophy for Best Progressive R&B Album for his hit 2022 project “Gemini Rights.”

Article continues below advertisement

Folks are giving the young star his flowers for an epic performance. But, the question of the night on social media is in regard to the hit song that lost Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance. What is the meaning behind “Bad Habit”? Here’s the full scoop.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” meaning: It's about having regret for passing on a romantic partner.

Everyone knows the feeling of being attracted to someone. And in some cases, you may decide to date the person before locking down a relationship. On the flip side, some folks may have found themselves attracted to a person, but for whatever reason, they made the decision not to act on their feelings. This is what Steve is discussing in his song “Bad Habit.”

Article continues below advertisement

In the first verse, Steve lays it all out on the table by questioning what would have happened had he made a move. “What you, ooh, uh, what you do? / Made a move, could've made a move / If I knew I'd be with you / Is it too late to pursue?” Steve sings on the track.

Steve then goes on to share his belief that the object of his affection may be too good for him. “I bite my tongue, it's a bad habit / Kinda mad that I didn't take a stab at it / Thought you were too good for me, my dear / Never gave me time of day, my dear / It's OK, things happen for / Reasons that I think are sure, yeah,” Steve sings.

Article continues below advertisement

Bad Habit by Steve Lacy is damn near a timeless classic. — ™️Marcus (@TheMisterMarcus) February 6, 2023

This sentiment is one a lot of people can relate to when romantic feelings present themselves. Some folks may second-guess their worthiness for a person, while others allow insecurity to take over.

Article continues below advertisement

Steve Lacy’s music falls under the alternative R&B category, although his music blends other genres.

According to social media, Steve’s sound is a bit unclear. At first listen, Steve gives off alternative music energy. However, when you continue to listen, the meat of Steve’s artistry showcases R&B sounds with a mix of neo-soul, funk, indie rock, and other genres.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

The Recording Academy and music aficionados would classify Steve as an alternative R&B artist. After all, the hit song “Bad Habit” is a clear example of how fusing these sounds can lead to greatness.

Keep in mind, there are many artists in the R&B space that fall under the alternative R&B category. For example, SZA, Frank Ocean, and Lucky Daye are known to incorporate various genres of music into their sound including neo-soul, rock, indie rock, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images