Home > Viral News > Influencers Ballerina Farm's Hannah Neeleman Calls Interview an "Attack" on Her Family "This couldn't be further from the truth," Hannah says in the response video. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 1 2024, 10:30 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ballerinafarm

The family farm life depicted in the TikTok account called Ballerina Farm features "trad wife" Hannah Neeleman, her husband Daniel Neeleman, and their gaggle of kids (eight, to be exact ... and counting). Hannah often shares videos detailing how she raises her children, teaches them through homeschooling, and takes care of the home, all with a smile on her face. But with great power (on TikTok, that is) comes great responsibility. Or, in this case, lots of controversy and criticism from the general public.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, following an interview conducted at Ballerina Farm for The Times, Hannah has responded to the internet's reaction to the interview. According to her, she felt the interview went well until she saw the finished article and the subsequent "attack" on her family and her husband. Naturally, she made a brand new TikTok video to share her feelings.

Article continues below advertisement

Ballerina Farm posted a response to a recent interview.

The interview conducted at Ballerina Farm isn't the first one to explain who Hannah Neeleman and her family is. However, judging by Hannah's response, it is the first interview that affected her in an unexpected way. In a video where Hannah is seen getting dressed and ready for the day at the farmhouse, you can hear her voice-over explaining what she feels the article from the interview got wrong.

"We thought the interview went really well, very similar to the dozens of interviews we had done in recent memory," Hannah says in the video. "We were taken aback, however, when we saw the printed article, which shocked us and shocked the world by being an attack on our family and my marriage, portraying me as oppressed with my husband being the culprit." She adds, "This couldn't be further from the truth." She also mentions that they aren't finished having kids, by the way.

Article continues below advertisement

Hannah also says in the video that she and her husband Daniel are both caretakers for their children and their home. This hasn't been the narrative surmised from the numerous TikToks from the account over the past several months. And some users in the comments section of the video seem to remain skeptical of the family, despite what Hannah says, as they commented to speculate that the voice-over was written by Daniel for Hannah to read.