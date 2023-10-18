Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Employees Show Their Low Bank Accounts Before Payday and Our Wallets Are Hurting These employees show off their low bank account statements on the day before payday and we literally can't empathize enough with them. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Oct. 18 2023, Published 3:20 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@linktlickr_

The global economy is in pretty dire straits lately, to say nothing of the U.S. economy on its own. Prices for basic necessities have risen by an exponential rate all while workers continue to be plagued by staggeringly low salaries and abysmal minimum wage that are wildly disproportionate to both labor performed and the cost of living. With folks positing that the U.S. is in one of the worst economic depressions in history, we're all feeling it in our wallets.

Article continues below advertisement

To that end, one group of coworkers isn't afraid to put their own bank accounts on blast. In a TikTok that has gone wildly viral with more than 2.2 million views as of this writing, employees show off their distressingly low bank account statements on the day before payday. Honestly? We can't help but share in that struggle. Here's what these folks were willing to share.

Article continues below advertisement

These employees showed off how low their bank accounts were on the day before payday.

In a TikTok posted on Oct. 5, 2023, Sirena on TikTok (@lintlickr_) posted a video that has become wildly popular in a way that hurts us in our wallets. This short but biting video showed what several employees had in their bank accounts on the day before payday.

To Sirena's credit, the video itself is pretty tasteful. They made sure that everyone covered up their personal information and even took the extra step of having no faces in the video to keep things confidential. That said, we honestly weren't surprised to see how relatable these bank statements were.

Article continues below advertisement

@lintlickr_ Our bank accounts the day before payday😂😂😂 and we still managed to uber eats chicfila and starbucks🤣 #fyp #payday ♬ Glamorous - Fergie

The video starts off with someone who had only $37.10 left in their bank account. Another person had a little over $20 left in their checking while another had only $18.68. Already, we feel as if payday can't come fast enough for this person, but it only gets worse from there.

Article continues below advertisement

The person right after that had only $5.72 in the bank. Other people were also stuck in the single digits with bank statements showing off $6.99. One person was even in the red with -$66.92 left to their name. In a shocking reveal, one had us envious with more than $2,300 left in their checking account.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, there are all sorts of reasons why people could be left with this little money in their checking account. Between rent, utilities, groceries, and other essential payments, these can all present a considerable strain on people's bank accounts.

Whatever you've spent money on between one payday and the next, there's absolutely no judgment on these low bank statements. In fact, we aren't even judging the fact that some of the folks in the video got Uber Eats and Starbucks after showing off their bank accounts. We need some "treat yo' self" energy somewhere in a crisis like this.

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, people shared in that same despair in the comments section. One person wrote, "Let's normalize $5 bank accounts." Another commented, "Me spending my last $3 on a Twisted Tea cuz it's almost payday."

Article continues below advertisement

Many were even envious of the person who had more than $2,000 left in their bank before payday. "I want to be Rosalia when I grow up," one person admitted.