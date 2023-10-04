Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Woman Banned From Disney After Trying to Sneak in Alcohol Using Multiple Pringles Cans In a now-viral video, a woman revealed that her sister got banned from Disney after she tried sneaking in alcohol using a Pringles can. By Allison DeGrushe Oct. 4 2023, Published 5:29 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @nessa.gado

Listen, we understand that it's very expensive to eat and drink at Disneyland — but wouldn't you rather spend a few extra bucks to avoid getting banned from the park? We know we would!

On Oct. 3, 2023, TikTok user Ness Gado (@nessa.gado) posted a short video and revealed that her sister got banned from Disney after she tried sneaking alcohol into the theme park using several Pringles cans. Read on for more details. Plus, stick around to hear what the internet has to say.

A woman was banned from Disney after she tried sneaking in alcohol using Pringles cans.

In a text overlay of the video, Ness wrote, "My sister got banned from Disney." She then showed her sibling emptying Pringles-like cans of Doritos, Cheetos, and Takis. Ness's sister proceeded to shove cans of Modelo beer and Buzzballz, a brand ready-to-drink cocktails, into the empty chip cans.

The video then cut to a clip of Ness's sister being detained by Disney security guards, who caught on to the "hack." As a result, Ness's sister was immediately kicked out and banned from the happiest place on Earth. "By far the most ratchet she's ever felt," Ness added in the caption.

At the time of writing, the viral video has more than 2.1 million views and over 2,100 comments. Many fellow TikTokers took to the comment section and disclosed that Disney is onto this alcohol hack.

"They've been checking ever since the YouTubers posted it," one user said. A second person wrote, "[I] went four days ago & security was making everyone open their chip cans."

"I went last week and brought actual Pringles, and they were shaking them," a third TikTok user shared. "Lol, I was like, 'It's real chips.'" Well, we hope this person eventually got to enjoy their snack! Another added that Disney uses CCTV, so Ness's sister "can NEVER go back in."

On the other hand, some people didn't find the situation all that funny. "Honestly, if you need alcohol to have fun at Disneyland, which is family-oriented, you deserve to get banned. Go to a bar if you wanna drink," a TikTok user boldly commented. Someone else penned, "You guys are embarrassing, grown a-- people trying to drink at a kid's theme park."

"When Disney decides to ban all outside food, it will be because of dumb s--- like this," a third TikToker pointed out. Another noted, "If you're that broke that you have to sneak in drinks, then don't go." "How much of an alcoholic do you have to be before you realize this is not OK?" a fourth TikToker asked alongside a rolling eyes emoji. "You really can't go to an event sober?"

Some people even took the time to share their favorite hacks, all the while making it known that sneaking alcohol into Disney is more common than we think. One person said they use flasks that look like sunscreen bottles, while another revealed that the key to the Pringles hack is to leave chips in there. That way, if security shakes it, they'll hear chips.