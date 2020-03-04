We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Relationships
new-girl-1583338782646.jpg
Source: NBC

Man Thinks He's Justified in Banning Brother's Indian Girlfriend From His Wedding

By

I think the worst "Am I the A-hole?" posts are ones like this one, in which (mostly) dudes take a hard stance and execute a performative gesture that they believe makes one point, even after many, many people tell them that their actions do not have the effect they think they do. 

If you have to start your post with, "Title sounds very bad and horribly racist, but let me clarify," chances are things are not going to end well for you. This guy is right about one thing; the title, "AITA for banning my brother from bringing his Indian gf to my wedding," does, in fact, sound horribly racist.