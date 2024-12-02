Home > Entertainment Is Actress Barbie Ferreira Related to 'Barbie' Star America Ferrera? Are the 'Euphoria' and 'Barbie' stars connected? By Elissa Noblitt Updated Dec. 2 2024, 2:20 p.m. ET Source: mega

While some famous familial connections are totally obvious, like Eugene and Dan Levy, others fly a bit further under the radar, shocking folks once they find out. For example, did you know that Al Roker and Lenny Kravitz are apparently second cousins? Indeed, Hollywood certainly is a family business full of nepo babies, cousins, parents, and more. But sometimes, two celebrities just happen to share a similar name.

Now, folks are curious about actresses Barbie Ferreira and America Ferrera. Barbie, of course, got her big break starring in Euphoria alongside Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, while America, coincidentally, starred in 2023's Barbie movie. But are they related? Let's take a look.

Source: mega

Are Barbie Ferreira and America Ferrera related?

If you're wondering whether actresses Barbie Ferreira and America Ferrera share a familial relationship, you're not alone. However, it seems that all they have in common, aside from their career success and the fact that they're both millennials, are similar last names. In fact, the two couldn't be more different.

Barbie, whose real name is Barbara "Barbie" Seppe Ferreira, was born in New York City to Brazilian parents. As a teen, she moved to New Jersey to attend high school and begin her modeling career, appearing in campaigns for Asos, Forever 21, American Apparel, and more. At the start of her career, she was also a famous creator on Tumblr.

On the other hand, America was born in Los Angeles, Calif. to parents who were Honduran immigrants. She was raised and attended school in L.A., starting her acting career with a few small roles in plays and TV movies.

While Barbie got her start as a fashion model, America, ironically, had her biggest career breakthrough starring as Betty Suarez on Ugly Betty 10 years earlier. This is also a major contrast to Barbie's starring role in a high-school TV drama, Euphoria, in which all of the characters are glammed up and partaking in scandalous, illicit activities.

Of course, they do have one other small connection — in 2023, America starred in the wildly successful, Margot Robbie-led Barbie flick, which shares its name with the Euphoria star.

And while America continues to act in large- and small-screen projects like Marvel's What If...? series, it seems that Barbie is branching out to Broadway, making her theatre debut as Loren Montgomery in Lesley Headland's Cult of Love.

The two are seemingly so far outside of each other's worlds that they don't even follow each other on Instagram, which may indicate that they've never crossed paths before. However, that doesn't mean they'll never work together in the future.