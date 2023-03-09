Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Source: Netflix 'Barbie: Skipper and the Babysitting Adventure' Is Skipper's First Solo Movie on Netflix (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) By Chrissy Bobic Mar. 9 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Calling all Barbie fans, both young and, ahem, old. On March 16, Netflix premieres its first Skipper-centric movie, Barbie: Skipper and The Babysitting Adventure, and it's all about Barbie's younger sister. The streaming platform has a breadth of other Barbie movies as a franchise now, and this 60-minute animated film is part of that.

In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the Skipper and The Babysitting Adventure premiere, Skipper takes on a new job at a waterpark, where her babysitting skills come in handy. In recent years, Netflix has rolled out other movies that shine a brighter light on all of Barbie's friends and family and now, it;s Skipper's turn.

Skipper may be the doll that you always gave to your friend to play with so you could be the Barbie, but the Netflix movie shows how big of a character she is these days. Not only with play sets of her own, but apparently with her own stories to tell that center on the thing Skipper has done best for decades — babysitting.

What is 'Barbie: Skipper and The Babysitting Adventure' on Netflix about?

In the clip, we see Skipper and her friends visit an arcade, where they see a handful of small kids. The teens get to work right away, entertaining and playing with them, and it sort of sets the tone for what the movie is all about. According to Netflix, "Barbie: Skipper and The Big Babysitting Adventure takes viewers on yet another exciting adventure full of friendship, unexpected obstacles, and valuable life lessons."

The movie is all about teamwork, building confidence, and learning the value in the support of family and friends. It also stresses the importance of overcoming difficult situations. And at just 60 minutes long, Skipper and The Big Babysitting Adventure is an easy watch for kids of all ages. Despite Barbie's popularity as the main character of the movie franchise and of the line of dolls, Skipper has always had a special place in the hearts of fans.

"Skipper Roberts has been a fan-favorite character amongst our devoted community of fans for decades, which is why we're especially excited to introduce her as a title character for the first time," Christopher Keenan, Senior Vice President of Creative & Executive Producer, Global Content, Mattel Television, said in a statement. He also shared that, in her own movie now, Skipper "showcases the importance of individuality, confidence and self-growth."

Netflix's Barbie movie is part of a wider franchise.

This particular Barbie movie is the 42nd Barbie movie ever. And on Netflix, there are others to watch before or after Skipper's adventure. Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures, Barbie: Mermaid Power, and Barbie: It Takes Two, are all available on Netflix now.