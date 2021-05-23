'Extreme Sisters' Star Baylee Nearly Convinced Her Sister to Name Son "Messer"

Take Perth-based Anna and Lucy DeCinque, who share a boyfriend, Ben, or , who married twin brothers Jeremy and Josh in 2018. Brooke Johnston and Baylee Ring are the only sisters starring in the show who are not twins, but their relationship is just as unusual as that of the other stars.

TLC's hit reality TV show, Extreme Sisters , offers a rare glimpse into the everyday life of twin sisters who, arguably, have taken sisterly love to the extreme.

"A lot of people are shocked that we have shared underwear. It's not that crazy at all. Sometimes you just have to grab and go!" Baylee defended the habit in an interview with Fox News .

Brooke and her younger sister, Baylee, might not have the same romantic partner , but they have a few quirky habits. Previously, Brooke and Baylee shocked viewers by revealing that they like to share everything, including razors, toothbrushes, underwear, and Brooke's marital bed.

"When we were kids no matter where we stayed, Baylee and I always shared a bed. Now it's just kind of our safe space with each other. And that's what we always did ... we are still doing it," the sisters reasoned in a promotional clip.

The first episodes of Extreme Sisters documented Baylee's few-week-long stay at Brooke' and husband Denver's family home. At first, Baylee was sharing a bed with Brooke's daughter, Candace-Ace, only to upgrade to the marital bed.

Baylee almost convinced Brooke and Denver to name their son Messer.

Baylee moved out from Brooke's and Denver's family home in Season 1 Episode 4, but her relationship with her sister didn't change all that much. As per Daily Mail, the sisters also got into a fight with Denver about what name he and Brooke should give to their second kid. Baylee and Brooke insisted on Messer, which didn't bode all that well with Denver.

As Brooke and Baylee explained in a confessional, they had decided on Messer long before Denver entered the picture — and they weren't going to give up on it anytime soon. As they added, their inspiration for the uncommon moniker came from a 2010 rom-com starring Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel, titled Life as We Know It. As to the reason why they chose it? As Brooke and Baylee went on to share, they thought Josh, who plays Eric Messer, looked attractive in the movie.

"We are naming the little boy Messer," Brooke said. "By we [we] mean us, because I don't think your husband is [quite] on board yet," Baylee added. "This name was here before Denver was here. It's been here for so long." "The name is not going to be Messer," Denver cleared the air. They ended up naming the baby boy Kross Johnston, Brooke revealed on Instagram on Jan. 28, 2021.