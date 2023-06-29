Home > Viral News > Trending This Woman Traveled to Colorado for a Bachelorette Party and Left Covered in Bed Bug Bites When people say "don't let the bed bugs bite," they're probably talking about this woman who went viral after she found them in her Airbnb! By Pretty Honore Jun. 29 2023, Published 4:21 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@saramics.pottery

There are some pretty cool creatures — like leopards, rhinos, and orangutans (oh my!) — on the endangered species list. But for some reason, the worst of all species just keeps multiplying.

Many may argue that it’s flies, mosquitoes, or cockroaches who take the cake, however, one TikToker proved that bed bugs reign supreme in the race for the worst bug on the planet. In a video, professional potter Sarah Luepker (@Sarahmics.pottery on TikTok) detailed her experience with the critters in a tale that gave the entire internet the creeps. After listening to her story, you’ll probably be a little more cautious the next time you book a stay at an Airbnb.

A woman finds bed bugs in her Airbnb and gives entire internet the heebie-jeebies.

According to Sarah, she traveled from Illinois to Colorado to attend a friend’s bachelorette party but left with her body covered in bed bug bites. The Airbnb they booked looked fine, but Sara later learned that looks can be deceiving.

“Last week, I flew into Colorado for a friend’s bachelorette event and we checked into a very nice, very clean Airbnb. The first thing I do is check for bedbugs: I lift up the fitted sheet, I check every corner and there is nothing, so I sleep in the bed,” she said in the viral video, which has more than 7 million views as of this writing.

“And the next morning when I wake up with like one or two bug bites on my arms, I assume that they’re [from mosquitoes] from sitting on the patio the day before. I want to say two or three more bug bites appeared throughout the day, and this is where my knowledge truly failed me,” Sarah went on.

It wasn’t until they checked out of the Airbnb that "things really started taking a turn for the worse." She added, “Every five minutes, a bite that I did not previously have was appearing on my body.”

As Sarah’s symptoms worsened, she and her group returned to the Airbnb to check for bed bugs again. Sure enough, they found them. While every other person in the house had wooden headboards on their beds, Sarah’s was cloth. And it just so happens that dozens of bed bugs had found themselves at home in there, hence the bites all over her body. But her bed bug saga didn’t end there.

“Five or six days after I got the initial bites, I woke up and my bites were suddenly the size of, like, golf balls,” Sarah said, revealing photos of the aftermath. “All I could do for like two days was pop Benadryl after Benadryl and just sleep through the pain.”

Sarah said that Airbnb later gave the group their money back. As a result, Sarah came out as the hero in the story. “[The] good news is that no one else got bit and Airbnb is completely refunding us,” Sarah said.

