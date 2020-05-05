Here's Your First Look at the New 'Below Deck Med' Yacht!

The Wellesley, which will be known as The Wellington on the beloved Bravo show, is a 184.5 ft luxury yacht built in 1993 that had a major refitting in 2016, which included a seven-meter extension.

The boat is a great option for large families or corporate charters, and includes numerous lounging areas, interior and exterior dining capabilities, as well as a number of amenities like an extensive collection of water toys, a jacuzzi, sauna, gym equipment, bar, and barbecue.