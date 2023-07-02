Home > Television > HGTV Ben and Pete From ‘Battle on the Beach' — Here’s What We Know About the Michigan Natives HGTV stars Ben Argall and Pete Meldrum are combing construction and design on 'Battle on the Beach'. Here's what else we know about the Michigan duo. By Emma Saletta Jul. 2 2023, Published 3:19 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ben_argall

The HGTV series Battle on the Beach is back for Season 3, which premiered on June 4, 2023. Audiences around the world are getting to know contestants Ben Argall and Pete Meldrum. Not only are they best friends, but they’re also longtime business partners.

The two of them work together throughout Season 3, with Ben being an HGTV fan favorite. Pete also received compliments from fans on his Instagram, with one user commenting in a post, “It seems like you personally are winning the whole competition because you keep getting compliments on the finish work.”

Ben and Pete are also friendly to everyone participating in Battle on the Beach such as Ty Pennington and Alison Victoria. However, that’s not all we know about them. Let’s get to know the HGTV duo a little bit more.

Ben and Pete had successful years prior to 'Battle on the Beach'.

Source: Instagram/@@ben_argall Ben Argall, Pete Meldrum, and Alison Victoria on 'Battle on the Beach'

As previously mentioned, Ben and Pete are not just friends, but are also business partners. Going into Season 3 of Battle on the Beach, the two already completed 52 renovations and house flips together in Michigan. However, it hasn’t always been this way.

After graduating from Northern Michigan University in 2013, Ben began working as a licensed real estate agent in December 2014, and went on to study interior design at the Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design in 2017. He has since become a real-estate broker and created the Argall Real Estate Group in Ishpeming in 2021.

Pete has a more hands-on job, as he has been a licensed builder for over 15 years. Not much else is known about his work, but he posted photos of his solo projects on Instgram back in October 2014.

Ben and Pete love being on 'Battle on the Beach'.

Source: HGTV Alison Victoria, Ty Pennington, Taniya Nayak, Bryan and Sarah Baeumler on 'Battle on the Beach'

While being interviewed by WLUC in Ishpeming on May 30, 2023, Ben and Pete had a lot to say regarding their time on the show, with Ben discussing what he brings to the show, and Pete expressing his gratefulness for his time on Battle on the Beach in general.

“This experience was truly unique, it was great working with Ben, we had a lot of fun, it was a ton of work, I thought it was going to be easier than everyday work, but it actually turned out to be harder…” Pete said. “It was a lot of fun and I met a lot of cool people.”

