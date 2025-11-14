Ben Shapiro's Sister Is a Self-Described First-Generation Stay-at-Home Mom Abby offers tutorials for stay-at-home moms. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 14 2025, 3:59 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Classically Abby; Mega

Much like her brother Ben Shapiro, Abigail "Abby" Roth has a lot of opinions, and most of them skew heavily conservative. In December 2021, she was a guest on Ben's podcast, where she discussed a miscarriage she suffered and how that solidified her pro-life views. "It's a ridiculous notion to me that a baby would be so disposable, that you could just get rid of it because it's inconvenient," said Abby, ignoring the numerous reasons women undergo abortions.

Over on her now-defunct podcast Classically Abby, the younger Shapiro sibling focused on traditional values for women. Abby started creating content for "women who cared about their appearance, demeanor, and character, rather than glorifying their 'mess,'" says Abby in her Substack of the same name. She calls herself a first-generation stay-at-home mom, which is what she also goes by on Instagram. Let's get to know Abby and her so-called classic ways.

Ben Shapiro's sister Abby is a stay-at-home mom, and don't you forget it.

In September 2024, Abby announced that Classically Abby was done via a dramatic Instagram video that was shot way too close. Now that she was a mom, Abby felt that was where she needed to focus her messaging, hence the new name for both her Instagram and Substack. She would henceforth be known as The First-Generation Stay-At-Home Mom. Abby wanted to create a space for women who had chosen motherhood as a full-time job.

In her first Substack, Abby shares that her mother and grandmother were not stay-at-home moms. The "generational knowledge" that should have been passed down to her about running a home efficiently, cooking and cleaning without taking shortcuts, and organizing her day with children underfoot was lost. It's worth noting that many people can teach themselves how to cook, clean, and get organized, but we digress.

Abby has three children, and her Instagram is filled with tips about raising kids and being a good mom and dutiful wife, and even offers suggestions for what moms can wear. She also advocates for the treatment of motherhood as a job. In one video, Abby says "making a home is a feminine art" while doubling down on the idea that being a homemaker is a skill women have lost.

The old Abby Shapiro loved hating on women.

Before Abby was a first-generation stay-at-home mom, she was simply Classically Abby. Her oldest video is from February 2019 and is a tutorial for a winter makeup look. Most of the early videos focus on aesthetics or music, primarily classical or the occasional opera. Sometimes, Abby's husband shows up to review a movie with her.

Things changed in June 2020 when Abby dropped a video about the five lessons she learned in her first two years of marriage. After that, she released one about birth control and began opening up about her conservative leanings. She even interviewed Candace Owens.