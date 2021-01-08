"Sneaker Don" Benjamin Kickz Arrested for His Role in New Year's Eve Robbery

If you aren’t a sneakerhead, the name Benjamin Kickz may not mean anything to you. But footwear fanatics know him as the "Sneaker Don" — a moniker the 21-year-old earned for his ability to get his hands on extremely rare sneakers ahead of their release dates.

Unfortunately, Benjamin (whose real surname is Kapelushnik) is now making headlines over his recent arrest following an altercation in Miami Beach. According to State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, the dealer faces significant jail time — and no amount of net worth or celebrity clientele can save him.