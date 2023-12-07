Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Benjamin Zephaniah Died After a Brief Illness — What Was His Cause of Death? Fans are saddened to learn that British artist Benjamin Zephaniah has died. So what was his cause of death? Here's what we know. By Melissa Willets Dec. 7 2023, Published 9:53 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Poet, book author, and actor Benjamin Zephaniah has died at the age of 65.

The British artist passed away after a brief illness, shocking his mass following of admirers.

Fans are remembering Benjamin via sweet tributes online following his untimely passing.

Article continues below advertisement

British poet and actor Benjamin Zephaniah's sad passing on Dec. 7, 2023 was confirmed by his wife in a moving Instagram post. What was the iconic author's cause of death? Read on for the tragic details behind the loss of a man many are deeply mourning.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What was Benjamin Zephaniah's cause of death? He battled a very short illness.

In a very upsetting Instagram post, Benjamin's wife shared that the Peaky Blinders star had died after being diagnosed with a brain tumor just eight weeks ago.

"It is with great sadness and regret that we announce the death of our beloved husband, son, and brother," the post began, going on to share that the legendary artist had passed in the early hours of Dec. 7, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

With his wife by his side, Benjamin died following his very brief illness. "Benjamin was a true pioneer and innovator," the post said in part, adding that he leaves behind "a joyful and fantastic legacy."

Article continues below advertisement

Indeed, the professor was accomplished in countless ways, with achievements that went far beyond his turn on the well-known TV show Peaky Blinders. Per the BBC, the Birmingham native, who was diagnosed with dyslexia in his teen years, would go on to publish his first book at the tender age of 22.

The novelist many times over is further credited with introducing British people to the art of Dub Poetry, and also previously performed with his band, appropriately named The Benjamin Zephaniah Band.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans and celebrities alike are mourning the passing of Benjamin Zephaniah.

Given the many areas of life and culture that Benjamin clearly enhanced, his death is making waves among fans and colleagues, who are taking to social media to express their sadness.

We're deeply saddened by the loss of Benjamin Zephaniah, a pioneering Dub Poet and Author whose energy, vibe, and unapologetic work paved the way for Black British Writers. We're forever grateful for his contributions and commitment. He’s legacy will live on forever.



/1 pic.twitter.com/kpdL27Nr3l — Black British Book Festival (@BBBookFestival) December 7, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

One admirer said about the news of the gifted poet's passing, "So very sad and indeed shocked to read this. A rare man." Someone else called him "hugely talented," while yet another fan lamented, "He represented the very best of Britain. Our hearts are heavy with his loss."

Meanwhile, Benjamin's Peaky Blinders co-star Cillian Murphy also released a statement about the death of his former colleague, saying, "Benjamin was a truly gifted and beautiful human being. A generational poet, writer, musician and activist. A proud Brummie and a Peaky Blinder. I'm so saddened by this news."