How Benji Madden Built His Net Worth From Good Charlotte and Beyond Good Charlotte has sold more than 11 million albums worldwide. By Darrell Marrow Published May 4 2026, 6:09 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Before Benji Madden stepped into family mode with Cameron Diaz, he helped lead one of the most popular rock bands of the 2000s. Born Benjamin Levi Madden, he grew up in Waldorf alongside his identical twin brother, Joel Madden.

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The brothers turned their pop-punk dreams into Good Charlotte, where Benji served as guitarist and backing vocalist. The band became a huge success, leaving Benji with an impressive net worth. So, how much is he worth today?

Source: Mega

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What is Benji Madden’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Benji has amassed a $40 million fortune. Good Charlotte gave Benji the foundation for his fortune. The band became a staple with hits like “Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous” and “The Anthem.” According to The Recording Academy, Good Charlotte has sold more than 11 million albums worldwide and racked up over 2.3 billion streams.

Benji did not stop at performing. He and Joel still tour with Good Charlotte, but they have also expanded into the business side of music. They co-founded MDDN, an artist management and development company. Its roster includes Bad Omens, Chase Atlantic, Eyedress, Good Charlotte, Poppy, The Madden Brothers, and Wavves. The brothers also launched Veeps, a ticketed livestreaming platform, in 2017. Live Nation acquired a majority stake in 2021.

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Benji Madden Guitarist, singer Net worth: $40 million Benji Madden is a musician, songwriter, producer, and Good Charlotte guitarist who built a multimillion-dollar career before settling into family life with Cameron Diaz. Birth name: Benjamin Levi Madden Birthplace: Waldorf, Maryland Birthdate: March 11, 1979 Married: Cameron Diaz (2015) Children: 3

Benji has also been honest about how his life changed after music, marriage, and kids became bigger priorities. While talking about Good Charlotte’s comeback, he told The Recording Academy his interests have evolved. "We love making music — it's a passion, and it's our outlet — but that's not only who we are," Benji says. "I think we really needed the time to just be ourselves in life … separating our own value as people from music."

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Benji Madden is married to Cameron Diaz.

According to People, Benji’s relationship with Cameron Diaz started in May 2014 after they met through Joel and Nicole Richie. He has never been shy about praising his wife, even though they keep their marriage mostly private.

Source: Mega

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“This is my QUEEN, I celebrate this BAD A** WOMAN,” Benji wrote on Instagram. “Wife, Mommy, friend, partner, Boss, and lover. We just hit 10 YEARS married on January 5th, and every year only gets more fulfilling. It’s special. Never perfect- always real- always reliable. Every day getting to have my best friend with me, ride or die….what a beautiful life — I am GRATEFUL!”

Cameron has also spoken highly of her husband, with whom she shares three children. During a 2016 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said marriage helped her grow because Benji taught her things about herself that she may not have learned otherwise.