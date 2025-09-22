Bernie Parent’s Children and Family Were Central to His Life on and off the Ice "I always will take care of my family." By Amy Coleman Published Sept. 22 2025, 1:35 p.m. ET Source: X/@ParentKim

Hockey player Bernie Parent was more than just a Hall of Fame goaltender. The Philadelphia Flyers legend, who stood tall in net during the 1970s to lead consecutive Stanley Cup wins, also lived a life shaped by love, family, and quiet moments away from the puck.

As news of Bernie Parent’s death spread, many asked about Bernie Parent’s children and his family history. According to reports, he had three children with wife Carol, later divorced, then married Gini Gramaglia in July 2016.

Bernie Parent’s children were part of his private but heartfelt family life.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bernie and Carol had three children together, a daughter and two sons: Bernie Jr., Kim, and Chuck. Their marriage eventually ended in divorce, but the two stayed friends. Bernie said, "We talk five times a week, get along better now than when we were married. I always will take care of my family." One of those children, his daughter Kim, has made a public mark.

ABC-6 reports that Kim helped launch the “Oskar Strong” t-shirts in 2020 to support Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom after his diagnosis with Ewing sarcoma. "It makes me tear up. We've had quite a few times breaking down in tears that we can do this to contribute," Kim said about the Oksar Strong shirts. The goal was to raise at least five thousand dollars for the NHL's program Hockey Fights Cancer. They shattered that goal, raising $215,000 in the first month.

There isn't a lot of information about Bernie's children, but his daughter Kim shares old family photos on her X account that are a joy for fans to see. Bernie married Gini Gramaglia in July 2016 in Avalon, New Jersey. She appeared publicly with him at events like his 2019 Stanley Cup Day celebrations.

Source: X/@ParentKim

Bernie Parent’s legacy on the ice made him one of Philadelphia’s most beloved athletes.

Bernie helped define an era with the Flyers. In the mid-1970s, he won two Stanley Cup championships, twice claimed both the Vezina Trophy and Conn Smythe Trophy, and famously brought his acrobatic style and fearless mindset to the net. According to the National Hockey League website, his career ended after he was struck in the eye by a stick during a game.

"I feel bad about the whole thing but all good things must come to an end some time," Bernie said. "I've got many pleasant memories, especially those two Stanley Cups." He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1984, and his No. 1 jersey was retired by the Flyers that same year, an incredible sign of respect. For decades afterward, he showed up at alumni events, was a mentor, and was often heard saying that family and humility mattered just as much as goals saved.