Bernie Parent Was Married and Had Three Children by the Time of His Passing

The Philadelphia Blazers legend will always be remembered for his accomplishments in the hockey rink.

By

Published Sept. 22 2025, 1:09 p.m. ET

Was Bernie Parent Married?
Building a successful career in sports is hard. Through many challenges and curveballs, athletes constantly focus on the next step of their careers before taking a break to pay attention to their personal lives.

Nevertheless, some stars manage to fall in love really quickly. A healthy marriage can be found while chasing glory in basketball, football, or even professional hockey.

Throughout his life, Bernie Parent was known for his resilience inside and outside the rink. The Philadelphia Blazers goaltender knew how to pay attention to what was important in every game. Now that Bernie has passed away, he will be missed by all the fans who admire the mark he left on the sport.

Was Bernie married? Here's what we know about the personal life of the respected figure in the NHL.

Was Bernie Parent married?

According to the NHL's official website, Bernie Parent was married to Gini Parent at the time of his death. The couple had been married for almost a decade by the time in which the athlete passed away.

Since Bernie and Gini got married after the goaltender stopped playing professional hockey, the married couple enjoyed talking about the glory days with the press whenever they could.

Every major athlete must know when to quit. Even Michael Jordan, Roger Federer, and more legends from across sports came to terms with the end of their journeys. That's why, according to The Athletic, Bernie retired from professional hockey in 1979.

The goaltender suffered through an eye injury that caused permanent damage to his vision. Bernie was forced to leave hockey rinks in the rearview mirror due to a tragedy that took place during his prime.

Did Bernie Parent have any children?

Gini wasn't Bernie's first wife. Back in the day, the famous goaltender used to be married to Carol Parent, according to New Knowledge Bio. Bernie had three children with his first wife. Two sons and a daughter will be the ones to miss the player now that he's gone.

Judging by the pictures Gini uploads to her social media profiles, it's clear that Bernie got along with his children during the final years of his life.

Bernie leaves behind an impressive legacy in the history of the NHL. Some of the achievements the goaltender conquered over the course of his career include the 1965 Memorial Cup Championship, as well as being named a member of the 1974 and 1975 NHL First All-Star Teams.

One of the last great moments from Bernie's trajectory was when he was inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame in 2004, years after his professional journey had come to an end.

Those who were around Bernie during the last chapter of his life will be the ones to miss him the most. While his wife and children find a way to move on without their loved one, the rest of the world will continue to mourn an icon from the world of professional hockey.

Through the course of his career, Bernie played for the Boston Bruins, the Philadelphia Flyers, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Philadelphia Blazers.

