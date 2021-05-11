'RHONY' Star Bershan Shaw Is a Successful Businesswoman and Motivational Speaker

'RHONY' Star Bershan Shaw Is a Successful Businesswoman and Motivational SpeakerBy Leila Kozma
May. 11 2021, Published 3:42 p.m. ET
The latest addition to the cast of RHONY likes to keep her personal life under wraps.
Bershan Shaw is a reality TV veteran and an OWN personality, having starred in hit shows like Love in the City and The Society Moms Talk Show. It appears, however, that Bershan is fairly cautious about letting too much information slip about her relationship status or the identity of her previous partners. We investigate: Is Bershan married?
So, is Bershan Shaw married?
Born and raised in Washington D.C., Bershan moved to New York to pursue a bachelor's degree in Journalism at Syracuse University before enrolling in a master's degree course at NYU in 1995.
As Bershan told Sharrell's World, she has stayed in the Big Apple ever since. According to LinkedIn, she worked as a production assistant on Today and as an account executive at DKC before opening her own restaurant, Haven Restaurant and Lounge. But what about Bershan's relationships?
As Bershan explained in the interview with Sharrell's World, she was first diagnosed with breast cancer when she was in her early thirties. The illness came back a few years later — and it soon progressed to stage four. Bershan said that she found out about the harrowing health complication just two weeks before she got married.
"The reason I married him [is] because he stuck by me. Finding out that your wife has stage-four breast cancer two weeks before the marriage could change your life," Bershan said, per Us Weekly. "You can say, I can't deal with it — the sickness, the chemo, the wearing scarves, the throwing up, the drugs, the debilitating — my husband stuck by me. He told me, 'I'm going to be there. You're my wife, I’m going to be there.' Then I knew, this is the man of my dreams."
There are no further details available on the wedding, however. To make matters even more enigmatic, Bershan has rarely ever talked about the mystery man in a public capacity.
As a court paper available on FindLaw suggests, however, she and her ex, whose name is likely David W. Bradley, got divorced a few years ago. And, if the document is anything to go by, they didn't part ways on amicable terms.
Aside from this ex, Bershan hasn't been publicly linked to anyone else.
In the April 2021 interview with Sharrell's World, Bershan confirmed that she is not married at the moment. She didn't share details about her current relationship status, however. It's possible that she is single.
So, how much is Bershan's net worth?
An unstoppable businesswoman, Bershan reportedly became a motivational speaker around the same time as she beat breast cancer the second time around. Her book, URAWARRIOR 365 Ways to Challenge You to a Better Life, came out in April 2014. What's more, she also launched a social networking site, UraWarrior.com, which aims to connect people who are undergoing similar difficulties.
According to LinkedIn, Bershan continues to serve as the owner of Haven Restaurant and Lounge, and continues to work as a motivational speaker, career coach, and the CEO of Warrior Training International, a company focusing on leadership skills development. She also hosts a podcast series, Buckle Up with Bershan Shaw. Bershan joined the cast of RHONY on Leah McSweeney's recommendation.
Bershan has yet to share further details about her savings, investments, and salary. Her exact net worth is unknown, though according to outlets like Nicki Swift, it might be around $5 million.
Catch new episodes of RHONY every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.