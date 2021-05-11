'RHONY' Star Bershan Shaw Is a Successful Businesswoman and Motivational Speaker

Bershan Shaw is a reality TV veteran and an OWN personality, having starred in hit shows like Love in the City and The Society Moms Talk Show. It appears, however, that Bershan is fairly cautious about letting too much information slip about her relationship status or the identity of her previous partners. We investigate: Is Bershan married?

The latest addition to the cast of RHONY likes to keep her personal life under wraps.

So, is Bershan Shaw married?

Born and raised in Washington D.C., Bershan moved to New York to pursue a bachelor's degree in Journalism at Syracuse University before enrolling in a master's degree course at NYU in 1995. As Bershan told Sharrell's World, she has stayed in the Big Apple ever since. According to LinkedIn, she worked as a production assistant on Today and as an account executive at DKC before opening her own restaurant, Haven Restaurant and Lounge. But what about Bershan's relationships?

As Bershan explained in the interview with Sharrell's World, she was first diagnosed with breast cancer when she was in her early thirties. The illness came back a few years later — and it soon progressed to stage four. Bershan said that she found out about the harrowing health complication just two weeks before she got married.

"The reason I married him [is] because he stuck by me. Finding out that your wife has stage-four breast cancer two weeks before the marriage could change your life," Bershan said, per Us Weekly. "You can say, I can't deal with it — the sickness, the chemo, the wearing scarves, the throwing up, the drugs, the debilitating — my husband stuck by me. He told me, 'I'm going to be there. You're my wife, I’m going to be there.' Then I knew, this is the man of my dreams."

There are no further details available on the wedding, however. To make matters even more enigmatic, Bershan has rarely ever talked about the mystery man in a public capacity. As a court paper available on FindLaw suggests, however, she and her ex, whose name is likely David W. Bradley, got divorced a few years ago. And, if the document is anything to go by, they didn't part ways on amicable terms.

