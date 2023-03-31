Home > Gaming Source: San Diego Studio Choosing the Best Batting Stance in 'MLB The Show 23' Makes It Easy to Win Games By Jon Bitner Mar. 31 2023, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

There are tons of unique features to explore in MLB The Show 23, but few are as useful as your batting stance. Each player in the game uses a specific batting stance when at home plate, but some of them make it easier to hit homeruns or get on base than others. Here’s a closer look at the best batting stance in MLB The Show 23, along with tips on how to make your own.

The best batting stance in 'MLB The Show 23'.

Because there are so many variables to account for, most players would agree that there’s no such thing as a best batting stance in MLB The Show 23. Whether you want to hit homeruns, create a sacrifice fly, or just get on base consistently, there are plenty of reasons you’d want to pick one batting stance over another.

That being said, the Mike Trout Stance is a great batting stance for almost all occasions. The athlete has one of the best ratings in MLB The Show 23, and adopting his stance for your player is a solid first step towards getting on base and rounding home plate. If you’re not a fan of the Mike Trout Stance, consider checking out one of these other great stances in MLB The Show 23:

Chieh-Hsien Chen

Shohei Ohtani Stance

Legendary Stance 7

Cody Bellinger Stance

Build your own batting stance in 'MLB The Show 23'.

Not sold on any of the default batting stances in MLB The Show 23? Then you’ll want to dive into the Batting Stance Editor to customize your own exclusive batting style. To begin, you’ll first need to pick a batting stance as a starting point – consider using one of the several Generic Batting Stances, otherwise you might get bogged down by unique requirements offered by specialized batting stances.

Once a starting stance has been selected, you’re free to modify nearly everything about it. From hand offset and back elbow offset to hand waggle and hips offset, you have tons of freedom to mess around with the editor. Feel free to tinker with these settings as often as you need, as changing your settings will have an impact on your player's performance. Also, note that adjusting some settings will automatically reset others, as not all options are compatible with each other.