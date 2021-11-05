The 8 Best Reality TV Podcasts to Fill the Time Between Your Favorite Trashy Shows

The 8 Best Reality TV Podcasts to Fill the Time Between Your Favorite Trashy ShowsBy Chrissy Bobic
Nov. 5 2021, Published 2:19 p.m. ET
The only thing better than watching your favorite trashy reality show is listening to a podcast about it afterward. It's one thing to listen to a podcast that recaps episodes, but there's something special about a snarky podcast that also calls out a show for its ridiculous storylines and contrived drama.
Luckily for you, we've compiled a list of eight of the best reality TV podcasts to subscribe to right now. What else are you going to do between episodes?
'90 Day Fiancé Cray Cray'
Hosted by best friends Kyle and Kim, 90 Day Fiancé Cray Cray covers each season of 90 Day Fiancé as it airs. The show even recaps and discusses other shows in the franchise, like 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.
Each episode is usually around an hour long, and the hosts aren't afraid to give their sometimes brutally honest opinions about the storylines. Kyle and Kim also give their best impressions of some of the more outlandish cast members.
'Will You Accept This Rose?'
Bachelor fan and actress Arden Myrin hosts Will You Accept This Rose? The podcast is all about the best and worst parts of any given season of shows in The Bachelor franchise.
The show's description refers to The Bachelor as "the greatest comedy franchise of all time," so you know she's going to tell it like it is. Arden also talks to celebrity guests who have their own unhealthy obsessions with the show.
'Reality Gays: Trash TV and GayDD with Mattie and Poodle'
Jake Anthony is a life coach and teacher. Matt Marr is a clinical psychologist. Together, they talk about all kinds of reality TV shows on Reality Gays. From 90 Day Fiancé to Below Deck, Matt and Jake dive into their episodes ready to dish and they don't hold back.
'Watch What Crappens'
If you're looking for a podcast that focuses strictly on Bravo shows, then Watch What Crappens is it. Ben Mandelker and Ronnie Karam are superfans of most shows on Bravo, but they also get into why some of the shows' cast members are absolutely horrible.
By the end of the first episode, you'll probably think of Ben and Ronnie as your new BFFs.
'Rob Has a Podcast'
Rob Cesternino's podcast, Rob Has a Podcast, is another one dedicated to more than one show. Chances are, if you like Survivor, you also love Big Brother and Amazing Race. Rob talks about all of those and he's probably the best host to get into the nitty-gritty of Survivor. He competed on the show twice.
'420 Day Fiancé'
Sofiya Alexandra and Miles Gray meet up weekly to discuss the sometimes abhorrible events in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise on 420 Day Fiancé. They also discuss episodes of Darcey & Stacey. And, like other podcast hosts who talk about these shows, Sofiya and Miles aren't afraid to share their true thoughts about certain cast members.
'RuPaul's Drag Race Recap'
As the name suggests, RuPaul's Drag Race Recap is all about the reality show RuPaul's Drag Race. Joe Betance hosts the weekly show as he discusses the reality series with various guest hosts. According to the show's description, Ru-Paul's Drag Race Recap "will satisfy your craving to eavesdrop on gay friends as they critique their favorite reality show."
'Teen Mom Trash Talk'
It's hard not to watch shows in the Teen Mom franchise and not want to talk trash about them afterwards. Enter Teen Mom Trash Talk. The podcast is hosted by comedian Tracey Carnazzo and Noelle Winters Herzog.
The ladies discuss each episode of shows under the Teen Mom franchise as they air. They also delve into why some of the young moms could use serious reality checks, and therein lies the beauty of the podcast.
Not only are these reality TV podcasts perfect for watching in between new episodes, but they serve as after-shows too. Most of us watch reality TV for the absolutely trashiness of it all. There's no better way to make sure your opinions are valid than to listen to a podcast afterward that's hosted by fellow snarkers.