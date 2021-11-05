The 8 Best Reality TV Podcasts to Fill the Time Between Your Favorite Trashy Shows

The only thing better than watching your favorite trashy reality show is listening to a podcast about it afterward. It's one thing to listen to a podcast that recaps episodes, but there's something special about a snarky podcast that also calls out a show for its ridiculous storylines and contrived drama.

Luckily for you, we've compiled a list of eight of the best reality TV podcasts to subscribe to right now. What else are you going to do between episodes?