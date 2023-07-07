Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift “Better Than Revenge” Has Noticeably Different Lyrics on “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" is the latest rerecorded album from Taylor Swift. Unlike most other new-ish tracks, "Better Than Revenge" has a change. By Allison Hunt Jul. 6 2023, Published 8:47 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Taylor Swift, known frequently as "Mother" by her adoring Swifties, Taylor Swift is re-recording her first six albums and has been releasing them one by one. "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was dropped first, followed by "Red (Taylor's Version)". Now it is "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)"'s turn to shine!

Taylor decided to re-record her first six albums after the masters for them got sold. By recreating these songs, she owns the new versions aka "Taylor's Version" and gets to choose how they will be used, as well as gets the profits from them. The plan has been to recreate each song as close to the original as possible, but "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" actually has a very noticeable lyric change in "Better Than Revenge." Why? Don't worry! We break it down for you!

Why did Taylor Swift change the lyrics in "Better Than Revenge"?

After a couple of fans got their hands on "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" early, they noticed one very noticeable change: some lyrics in "Better Than Revenge" had been rewritten. The original chorus is: She's not a saint and she's not what you think She's an actress, whoa She's better known for the things that she does On the mattress, whoa

The new lyrics for the chorus now go: She's not a saint and she's not what you think She's an actress, whoa He was a moth to the flame, She was holding the matches, Whoa

Fans discovered the lyric change before the album was even officially released on July 7, 2023. Due to an unfortunate music leak, the theories started early. While Taylor has not spoken about this lyric change yet, people are speculating that it is because the "mattress" line is a bit misogynistic. After all, it does boil another woman down to her activities in bed.

"Better Than Revenge" is known to be about Camilla Belle, an actress who starred in the Jonas Brothers' music video "Lovebug" and who also dated Joe Jonas very closely after he and Taylor broke up. The timing was nothing if not suspicious and Taylor was clearly very much in her feelings about the whole thing, hence the song.

But by the time "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" comes out, it will have been almost 13 years since the original was released, and society has (hopefully) shifted to be less sexist. While we are sure that wasn't Taylor's intention at the time, she was just an 18-year-old girl who was mad about a breakup.